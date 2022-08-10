Gringo journalist calls Soteldo’s return to Santos and brings exclusive that stirs Peixão fans on the web

Santos is in ninth place in the Brazilian championship with 30 points, 15 from the leader and nine from the first place in the relegation. Alvinegro Praiano comes from four unbeaten games in the competition, namely: two draws and two wins. Last Monday (8), Santos won the coritiba 2-1, with goals from Madison and Angle.

The board of the São Paulo team remains active in the ball market in search of reinforcements for the team, aiming at the course of the season. It is worth mentioning that the Santos leadership closed the loan for luanwhich was in Corinthians, which has been looking for an opportunity to resume the glory times. The entrepreneurs of Fish even highlighted that the player was not on the radar, but ended the transaction because he thought it was a good market opportunity.

But, according to information from the Mexican journalist, Edgar Martinezthe board of saints is about to announce another hiring. “Yerferson Soteldo, new Santos player in Brazil, where he will try to get back to his best level. After 8 months, the Venezuelan leaves Tigres with: 593 minutes, 1 goal (great goal), 1 red”, wrote on Twitter.

The Santos squad is already prepared to face the America-MG next Sunday (14), at 18:00, at the Raimundo Sampaio, in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. O saints has a three-point advantage over the opponent and needs the win if they are aiming for a place in the World Cup Liberators in the next season.