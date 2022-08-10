GTA 6: Take Two says the game is well underway and will be a reference | Action games

Take Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games that produces the GTA series, stated that the development of GTA 6 is well underway and that it will set a new benchmark for the series, the industry and all entertainment. The statement was made by the company’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, during an investor meeting in which losses of US$ 104 million were announced (around R$ 532 million) attributed to the state of the economy and the recent acquisition of Zynga. Take Two also announced that GTA 5 has reached the impressive mark of 170 million units sold.

Zenick’s comments on GTA 6 were brief, with no further details on the long-awaited game, only that it will become a new benchmark “as the series has done with all of its major releases”. Recently, rumors reported by journalist Jason Schreier of Bloomberg indicated that the game will have some new features such as its first female protagonist, a Latin woman, in a modern version of the city of Vice City. For now, the game does not have a release date, with estimates for 2024 or 2025 according to industry insiders.

The latest installment in the series, GTA 5, has been boosted by the launch of its version for next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with approximately five million units sold in the last three months. According to Take Two Interactive, there has been a 40% increase in players from the new consoles in the GTA Online multiplayer mode. The GTA+ subscription service also continued to grow with 49% more subscribers than in the period prior to the pandemic.