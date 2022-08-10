GTA 6 will set new creative milestones, says Rockstar

Rockstar Games, in a meeting with investors last Monday (8), revealed how the preparations are for GTA 6, the next game in the franchise that has not yet been officially baptized. According to Strauss Zelnick, director of the company, the game promises to set new creative milestones in the entertainment industry.

With the recent rumors involving a change of air at the publisher, with the right to a less toxic work environment and more flexible hours for its employees, a part of the fans was worried about the production. Zelnick tried to clarify that development has been progressing well.

With the development of the next installment in the GTA series going well, Rockstar Games is determined to once again set new benchmarks for the franchise, our industry and entertainment, just as we have done with each of the Frontline releases. .

GTA 6 has yet to receive trailers or a release date from Rockstar, but at least now we know that the work is still going strong behind the scenes.

GTA 6 may have a duo of protagonists

Rockstar would have tried to produce GTA 6 with four protagonists, however, a Bonnie & Clyde-style duo could end up being the publisher’s choice for the new game. They’ve even found clues as to who can play the duo’s wife. Look here!