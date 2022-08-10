Guedes threatens to “call the fuck” to France

Minister stated that he asked for the opening of the European market and that France is becoming “irrelevant” to Brazil

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that he can “call the fuck” for France if the country does not treat Brazil well. The minister commented on Brazilian foreign trade relations at an event held by Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants), this Tuesday (09.Aug.2022), in Brasília.

“Our trade with you [França] was $2 billion at the beginning of the century. With China, it was US$ 2 billion as well. Today, we trade with you US$ 7 billion. And we trade with China US$ 120 billion”, said Guedes.

For the minister, France is getting “irrelevant” to Brazil. “You better treat us nice because if we don’t we’re going to call ‘fuck you’ and we’re going to go the other way”, said the head of the Economy portfolio. According to Guedes, French companies are looking to invest in Brazil and “abandoning” France after the country’s perception of relevance with the beginning of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Guedes spoke again about Brazil’s inclusion in the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), which brings together the most developed nations in the world, claiming that the movement is close. He said he asked for the opening of the European market and even talked to a French minister, without naming the official.

Still at the ceremony, Guedes said that the unemployment rate in Brazil will fall to 8% by the end of 2022, 1.5 percentage points below the current one. The minister mentioned that Brazil’s public debt in relation to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) did not change much, reaching 78.2% in May.

Watch the opening event of the Abrasel congress (1h21min10s):