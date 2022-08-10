Gugu Liberato’s children resume after inheritance dispute – Emais

The twins Sofia and Marina Liberato and João Augusto. Photo: Instagram/@marinamliberato

Sofia Liberatodaughter of Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), surprised Instagram followers by publishing, this Tuesday, 9, a video in which he declares himself to the brothers. They fought in court last year, over the right to the father’s assets and the relationship, until then, seemed to be shaken.

In the images, Sofia and the twin Marina Liberato and the older brother john august appear in family moments. “Introducing my brothers that I love so much”, declared Sofia in the caption of the publication.

The post won several accolades. “Beautiful family! God bless,” wrote one follower. “Love this trio,” declared another. “I love you like this, together”, commented a follower. “How cool! Post more photos of these beautiful moments”, asked another.

In November 2019, after suffering a domestic accident at home in Orlando, United States, Gugu Liberato he died. He was 60 years old. In his will, the presenter left 75% of his fortune, valued at R$ 1 billion, to be divided equally between his three children. As for the other 25%, he stipulated that it should also be shared equally among the five nephews.

family fight

The twins, João and the aunt, Aparecida Liberato, Gugu’s sister, ended up fighting and the case had a lot of repercussion on the internet. Aparecida was named the executor of the communicator’s inheritance and the heiresses spoke out against her brother, in favor of her mother, Rose Miriam, in the process of recognition of a stable union with the father. In addition, they complained that they earned less than João and his grandmother, Mary from Heavenwho receives a pension of around R$ 160 thousand.

In May of this year, 18-year-olds won the right to an allowance in court. According to columnist Cíntia Lima, from Em Off, both started to receive US$ 10,000 each for the next 12 months. This amount converted into reais gives approximately R$ 47 thousand.

When they were minors, Sofia and Marina managed to emancipate themselves and are represented by the same lawyer as their mother.