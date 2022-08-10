Hadson Nery, from ‘BBB 20’, exchanges prosthesis for hair transplant worth R$ 40 thousand | TV & Famous

Hadson Nery, from BBB 20, will finally fulfill the dream of having voluminous hair again. The ex-brother, who never hid his frustration with the flaws, as soon as he left the reality show he started using a prosthesis. At home, he disguised his baldness with a cap and decided to invest in a prosthesis made of human threads, which, at the time, was valued at R$1,500.
After two and a half years, and some changes, the soccer coach will undergo a hair transplant with the doctor Giovany Bettega, at the end of this month, in São Paulo, valued at R$ 40 thousand. And he’s looking forward to it.
“It’s going to be a dream to have hair again 🙏🏼. I’m not afraid of going bald. In fact, I’m not afraid of anything… I’m always big without fear (laughs).”
“Expectations are the best, I’m just worried about the recovery time and the result, but I believe everything will be fine,” he says.
Hadson Nery, from BBB 20, used hair prosthesis for two and a half years — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The ex-brother also explains how he became bald: “It wasn’t natural. I had problems with chemical products for straightening. When I played football, I didn’t accept baldness. My disguise, before the prosthesis, was to pull my hair forward and use hair clip. It was funny. It looked like a helmet (laughs).”
Performance on adult content site
Hadballa (as he became known at BBB), decided to open a profile and invested in adult content, but has already migrated from platform: “They didn’t give me legal support”
“My content was leaking a lot, so I decided to migrate. I continue to earn a lot of money, even though I don’t produce daily.”
Hadson, with his current wife, Eliza Fagundes, and the youngest — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
According to the ex-brother, his wife, Eliza Fagundes, is the one who produces his content. She only has one problem: she is jealous of her husband.
“I still make sensual and not very erotic content. I’m adapting, because Eliza is still very jealous (laughs).”
A self-esteem player, Hadson has already had facial harmonization, alectomy (nose plastic surgery) and put contact lenses on her teeth.
Hadson listed his aesthetic procedures and said he gained weight outside of reality — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram