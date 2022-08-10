Hamilton Regrets Turning Down Role in Tom Cruise Movie | formula 1

In addition to being recognized as the greatest F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton is also a famous name among artists, including actor Tom Cruise, friend of the seven-time champion. And what would have been the Mercedes driver’s film debut with a character in the film “Top Gun: Maverick” came from Cruise, but Hamilton had to refuse because of his commitments to Formula 1 – and he guarantees it was not easy.

– I’m a perfectionist. There just wasn’t time. It was the most upsetting call I ever had to make – Hamilton told American magazine Vanity Fair, about when he called Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski informing him that he could not take on the role.

Participation in the film meant a lot to Lewis. He revealed that as a child, the first film in the franchise – released in 1986 – made him fall in love and dream of becoming a fighter pilot. Given the friendship built with Cruise, he asked the actor if he could be involved in the new version of the film.

– When I heard that the second movie was coming out, I was like “Oh my God, I have to ask him”. I said to myself, ‘I don’t care what the role is, I’ll even sweep something, be a janitor.

The film was filmed between 2018 and 2019, when Hamilton won his fifth and sixth F1 titles; the first of these facing Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. It was supposed to be released in 2020, but was delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic and hit the big screens in May of this year.

The driver has a longstanding friendship with Cruise, with the actor appearing in several F1 races to accompany Hamilton, including this year’s British GP.

In 2014, the Hollywood star invited him to the set of the science fiction film “Edge of Tomorrow”. Since the beginning of this friendship, the seven-time champion has not hidden his admiration for the actor.

“One of the nicest people anyone can meet,” the pilot said of Cruise

cinematic experiences

Hamilton has had experience in film – as in the voice of himself in the animation “Cars” and a cameo appearance (cameo) in the comedy “Zoolander 2”, with Ben Stiller.

In addition, the pilot previously executive produced a documentary about vegan athletes starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, titled “The Game Changers”.

The dream is not over yet

Despite this frustration, Hamilton will work as an executive producer on a film project about Formula 1 that will feature Brad Pitt as the protagonist. It will even be directed by Kosinski, from “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The story will show Pitt as a seasoned driver coming out of retirement from the track in search of ultimate glory in the sport. His character will also be something of a mentor to a younger teammate.

