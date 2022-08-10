Health Committee sets high alert for monkeypox

The Monkeypox COE (Emergency Operations Center), created by the Ministry of Health to monitor the advance of monkeypox in Brazil, determined the maximum alert level for the disease. The classification is in the National Contingency Plan for Monkeypox released on Saturday (6).

Emergency levels range from I to III. The maximum level admits a threat of national relevance, which can culminate in an Espin declaration (Public Health Emergency of National Importance).

According to the Ministry of Health, the alert is established when there is “exceptional severity”.

For risk assessment, the committee considers the transmissibility of monkeypox, worsening of confirmed cases, population vulnerability, availability of preventive measures – such as vaccines and antivirals – and WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations.

Today, Brazil has 2,293 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to the Ministry of Health. São Paulo is the state with the most records of the disease (1,636), followed by Rio de Janeiro (253), Minas Gerais (101), Federal District (92), Paraná (52) and Goiás (51). The other areas have less than 20 identified cases.

Last week, the bulletin indicated 1,962 suspected cases, 38 probable cases and one death.

The level to be considered for this Plan is Level III, since there are already confirmed cases of the disease in Brazil, with community transmission, and there is still no availability of immunization and treatment measures in the national territory.

Excerpt from the National Contingency Plan for monkeypox

The COE document says that the Brazilian government faces difficulties in purchasing supplies to treat monkeypox.

“The SUS has been making efforts to acquire these supplies for the Brazilian population, but it is worth noting that, at the moment, there is no availability in the international market of vaccines or drugs for treatment for acquisition by Brazil.”

Last week, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that Brazil will receive the antiviral drug tecovirimat to treat severe cases of monkeypox. He did not set a date for the drug’s arrival, which was made through PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

The folder also says that it ordered 50,000 doses of the vaccine against the disease. The expectation is that the first shipment will be delivered in September. Countries that have already started to apply the immunizer, such as the United States, began purchasing negotiations nine months ago.

The Monkeypox COE guides the design of a National Vaccination Strategy against the virus considering the epidemiological scenario and the availability of vaccines.

contact tracing

The protocol developed by the COE also recommends tracking people with whom a confirmed case had contact up to 21 days before the onset of symptoms. The measure allows the control of an outbreak.

The COE emphasizes that tracking must be done with sensitivity and discretion. “These are identified and informed of their exposure and invited to attend for counseling and, when necessary, for testing and/or treatment. The identity of the index case is not revealed to the contact, and it is important to respect the fundamental principle of confidentiality.”

If the contacts cannot be identified, the use of publicity material or non-individualized messages can be sent to the participants of events or places informing about the possible exposure.

Excerpt from the National Contingency Plan for monkeypox

For tracking, the Ministry of Health will adopt a software from the WHO (World Health Organization), called “Go.data”.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The disease starts with fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, that is, non-specific symptoms similar to a cold or flu.

In general, 1 to 5 days after the onset of fever, skin lesions appear, which are called rash or rash skin (red spots). These lesions initially appear on the face, spreading to other parts of the body. They are accompanied by itching and enlargement of the lymph nodes.

It is worth noting that a person is contagious until all the shells fall off —the shells contain infectious viral material — and the skin is completely healed.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people — proximity is a necessary factor for contagion. Therefore, the disease occurs when an individual has very close and direct contact with an infected animal (rodents are believed to be the main animal reservoir for humans) or with other infected individuals through secretions from skin and mucosal lesions. or droplets from the respiratory system.

Transmission can also occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the infected patient’s wounds — this includes skin contact or material that has had skin contact, for example towels or sheets used by someone who is sick.