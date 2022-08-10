Hello, Boninho! Anitta would like to go to ‘BBB’







anita, singer Photo: Reproduction Instagram

With just a few months left for a new edition of the Big Brother Brazil, anita28 years old, said he wants to participate in the reality showhowever, his schedule and staff do not allow it.

“I have a sub-celebrity spirit inside me. For me, if you let me, I’m in Big Brother in the next edition. If you let go, I’ll go. Doing a little sub thing is up to me. I love watching these things”, he joked. anitain an interview with podDelasa YouTube show by Boo Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki.

The singer also commented that in her spare time she is not a big fan of showering.

“I stay at home in my pajamas for two days and I’m only going to shower on the third,” he said. anita.

Amidst the relaxed chat, Girl From Rio also talked about her new project: an intimate perfume. According to her, the idea of ​​the product came with the intention of avoiding bad smell in the genitalia.

“When I’m single, I go out a lot. And in these outings, I always decide to give it to someone. But I really like to dance, and it smells like sweat. You left the club and got someone to give it to, you don’t want to be with this sour. And if you want to deliver right there? We leave the house with a condom for that. After I put it there, that story ended”, he explained.