‘Hornet 300’ look, complete and more: 5 points on the new Honda CB300F

THE Honda CB300F has arrived surprising the whole motorcycle world. Newly launched in India, the bike mixes an aggressive look, new engine and complete package. The model was presented by the company as a low-displacement streetfighter and, for now, it is only offered in the Indian market (to the envy of many).

To give more details about the launch, we separate here 5 points over the CB300F:

Hornet 300 look

Although Honda says the big inspiration for the CB300F is the CB 500F, the bike looks much more like the Indian Hornet 2.0. For those who don’t know, there is also a motorcycle with that name there, but it has nothing to do with the legendary model, successful in Brazil, which is about to return in its authentic version. In the case of the CB300F, the similarity is so great with the 2.0 that people call it the “Hornet 300” in India. However, the novelty is more robust and imposing than its “sister”, better-crafted fairings and full-bodied set.

New air cooled engine

At first, you might think that the CB300F is a naked version of the retro CB300R, but it’s not. The new model was worked from scratch and does not share the engine with its colleague Neo Sports Cafe. This air-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 24.5 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, working in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox.

indian model

Even carrying the name of the old CB300F, sold in Europe, the bike is from a new and developed lineage in India. The CB300F starts at 225,900 rupees in the Indian market, which gives about R$14,500 (price of the day) in direct conversion, without considering other production and import expenses. A lot of people may wonder if the motorcycle would be a replacement for the Brazilian CB 250F Twister, but for now, there is no evidence to believe that. In the low-capacity market, apart from scooters, Honda works in Brazil with models developed nationally, such as the Twister itself, as well as CG, Bros, XRE, Pop and Biz.

Complete package

If, on the one hand, the CB300F’s engine doesn’t draw attention due to so much power, one can’t help but see how the bike presents a very interesting package: it includes ABS on both wheels, slipper clutch, inverted front suspension and traction control. The optical system is all LED, while the panel is 100% digital.

total surprise

The CB300F arrived as a total surprise. Unlike other models, such as the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which was spotted several times before launch, there was no publication that knew about the new bike. Even the Indian press believed that Honda was preparing the launch of the Forza 350 there, which coincidentally arrived in Brazil on the same day.