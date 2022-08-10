How Fiat Fastback intends to tackle and steal sales from rival VW Nivus – 08/10/2022

As is usual in the automotive industry, the Fiat Fastback has already started to show up on the streets shortly after the presentation of its official images. The first SUV coupe of the Italian brand in Brazil will be the great alternative to the Volkswagen Nivus. The comparison between the two will have to wait for the launch, an event that has no official date set, but which should be in the next two months. in spite of that, UOL Cars already listed some reasons why the novelty can disrupt the rival’s sales.

Nivus is a consolidated product and, in addition, it pairs well with the T-Cross. Not a few manufacturers are trying to stagger their SUV lines with two models, which is a smart way to fill two subsegments. It’s up to the Pulse to play the role of the brand’s entry-level SUV, while the Fastback will fight in a more expensive range.

The Pulse has a much cheaper positioning than the Nivus, since its offer base starts with two 1.3 aspirated versions, weaker engine, but more accessible. Equipped with a 1.3 liter engine with 107/98 hp and 13.7/13.2 kgfm, the Drive 1.3 manual (R$ 99,362) and Drive 1.3 CVT (R$ 106,585) versions occupy a territory not frequented by Nivus – São Paulo prices .

Fiat Fastback does justice to its name in the shape of the roof Image: Disclosure

It’s a matter of strategy, given that the Nivus only has a 1.0-litre turbo engine (128 hp and 20.4 kgfm) and automatic transmission. The entry configuration is the Comfortline (R$ 121,670) and there is also the top Highline (R$ 137,390), values ​​that are above the Pulses 1.0 turbo, whose prices are between R$ 114,840 and R$ 132,073.

These are the configurations that compete with the Volkswagen in terms of content and performance, something that the 130/125 hp and 20.4 kgfm 1.0-litre turbo offers on the same level.

That is, it is difficult to imagine that the Fastback will cross a lot with the Pulse, what can happen is the basic version of the new SUV to position itself at the same price as the top configuration of the cousin. It will be Pulse Impetus versus Fastback Drive. It’s something that happens with several models on the market, it’s not exclusive to Fiat.

Volkswagen T-Cross in sight

There are chances that the SUV coupe will reach prices much higher than the VW, which can put it on a level more similar to the T-Cross, whose range starts at the plucked Sense 1.0 TSI (R$ 111,310), but which starts to separate more from the Nivus in the Comfortline 1.0 TSI (R$ 149,020).

Only the VW T-Cross has an engine option above the 1.0 TSI Image: Disclosure

The T-Cross also has the Highline 1.4 TSI (R$ 158,830), which is closer to the future Fastback 1.3 turbo in performance. There are 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm, against 185/180 hp and 27.5 kgfm of the Fiat. Only the Pulse Abarth uses the same propellant, which reinforces the sport’s most exclusive character.

It wouldn’t be strange if the Fastback stays between around R$130,000 and R$160,000, in a free projection – that’s excluding the future Abarth. In its normal versions, it would be a beautiful competitor not only for the Nivus, but also for the T-Cross, in addition to complementing the presence of the Jeep Renegade – Stellantis also has the results of the Citroën and Peugeot brands in the same segment.

Comparison with Nivus

Analyzing automotive design is always partial, as the taste of one does not apply to the other. Despite this, the impression is that the new SUV has a more brutish build, while the Nivus has a lot of Polo in it. The exclusive rear doors and the union of the rear glass and column with a sharp inclination make sure that the Fiat does justice to the name Fastback.

The rear fenders are more pronounced and follow the Coca-Cola bottle style seen on old-fashioned fastbacks. In the same way, the creases appear to be more defined and, in turn, the feeling of width is amplified by the plastic inserts in the wheel housings.

The Volkswagen Nivus has its own style and also differentiates itself in the segment Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

The rear brings a lot of the 2018 concept, but not a few thought that the arrangement was very similar to those used by the BMW X4 and X6. Bringing the coupe style of premium SUVs to more affordable models would already be proof that the generalist manufacturers drank from good sources.

Both projects are based on the compact car platform, so you can’t expect interior spaces of a medium car. Unlike the T-Cross, the Nivus has the same 2.56m wheelbase as the Polo, while its larger cousin uses the Virtus base and measures 2.65m in the same measure.

According to Fiat, the Pulse is derived from a different platform from the one used in the Argo, but the measurements are very similar, including the wheelbase of 2.53 meters, against 2.52 m for the hatch. Many stamping (metal) pieces are the same, so the relationship is undeniable. The Fastback, on the other hand, has the same base, that is, you can’t bet that the internal space will be so superior to that of the Nivus.

Like the Fastback, the Nivus is also coupe-styled. Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

Having the longer rear portion can give the Fastback a certain edge in the trunk. According to Marlos Ney Vidal, columnist for UOL Cars, the SUV coupe must have 500 liters of volumetric capacity. It’s something that is yet to be confirmed, but it would be a good advantage over the 415 liters available on the Nivus.

Between similarities and good differences, the fact is that Fastback and Nivus were born for each other. At least as long as they’re not actually fighting.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Cars.