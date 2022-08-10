How Libertadores can help improve Palmeiras’ finances | palm trees

In addition to all the sporting glory, the Copa Libertadores could represent an important financial gain for Palmeiras for the third consecutive year. Verdão faces Atlético-MG, this Wednesday, at Allianz Parque, for a spot in the semi-final worth US$ 2 million (R$ 10.4 million) and the possibility of another millionaire sum at the box office.

After closing the first half with a deficit of R$30 million, Verdão plans to improve its collection in the second half of 2022.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The spot in Libertadores, even, can compensate for the fall in the Copa do Brasil. The budget forecast established as a goal the classification for the quarterfinals of the two competitions. Verdão has already reached this stage in the South American tournament, but fell ahead of schedule in the national knockout stage – the club believes that it failed to raise R$ 10 million because of the elimination against São Paulo, in the round of 16.

1 of 1 Allianz Parque, Palmeiras stadium — Photo: Photo: Marcos Ribolli Allianz Parque, Palmeiras stadium — Photo: Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In the current season, R$ 8.4 million have already been raised at the box office with the four games as home team at Allianz Parque for the South American competition. Against Galo, the club decided to increase the price of tickets, and for that reason it should receive more than the almost R$ 3 million of the match against Cerro Porteño – 37 thousand tickets were sold in advance.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

In Libertadores, the Palmeiras have so far added up to US$ 5.55 million (R$ 28.4 million) in rights and awards for participating in the group stage, the round of 16 and the quarter-finals. In previous years, the club received around R$248 million from Conmebol in the 2020 and 2021 title campaigns.

Raphael Veiga praises Palmeiras’ maturity and projects decision against Atlético-MG

In 2022, the club projects an improvement in finances starting in July, with the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto and a sequence of good crowds at Allianz Parque (more than R$13 million in five games).

On the other hand, the Palmeirense board decided to anticipate in May amounts that it would still have to receive from partners during the year, in addition to part of the amount of Crefisa’s sponsorship for the year 2023.

The signing of Bruno Tabata, valued at 5 million euros (about R$ 26.3 million) including bonuses, will also be accounted for. The amounts, however, will be paid to the Portuguese club in installments.

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG face each other at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, at Allianz Parque, for the return clash of the Libertadores quarterfinals. Whoever wins advances to the semifinals of the South American tournament. In case of a new tie (the first leg in Belo Horizonte ended 2-2), the decision of the vacancy will be in the penalty shootout.

🎧 Listen to the ge Palmeiras podcast🎧