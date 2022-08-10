How much does it cost to live in New York? Know the rental price

Values ​​can exceed R$ 15 thousand per month; In the second quarter of 2022 alone, rentals rose 20.4%, according to real estate portal StreetEasy.com

Live in New York got even more expensive. According to a survey carried out by the global mobility company ECA International, in 2022, the city ranks second as one of the most expensive to live in, and in the second quarter of this year alone, rents rose 20.4%, according to the portal. StreetEasy.com real estate. But despite the high prices, the lines of applicants are much longer than they were a few months ago, because the contracts signed in 2020 and 2021 – which offered generous price reductions – are being revised upwards, evicting a third of tenants ( 34%) who can’t afford the raises, according to StreetEasy. A panel appointed by New York Mayor Eric Adams in June authorized a 3.25% increase to one-year and 5% to two-year contracts for one million rent-controlled apartments, often occupied by families on less. resources. The biggest increase in nearly a decade.

As a result of these changes, the Spanish Paula Sevilla and two colleagues faced a real nightmare to find a new home. That’s because, in mid-May, the owner of the Brooklyn rental house announced that they would have to leave on June 30th. After two months of searching, 30 visits and a lot of stress, they found an apartment for US$ 3,000 (R$ 15,390 at the current price), with two bedrooms, just for two of them. They had the option of staying in the old house, however, they would have to pay US$ 4,800 per month (R$ 24,624, at the current rate). It’s not just pricing issues that tenants need to worry about, they also need to rely on luck, as it’s not enough to arrive first or even offer more money than the landlords ask for in order to get a lease. The requirements are draconian: earn an annual salary 40 times the monthly rent, have an unblemished credit history, file the last two tax returns and bank statements.

Another factor that explains this scenario is the fact that a large part of the 336 thousand people who left the city during the pandemic of Covid-19, they are back. This, coupled with the arrival of new inhabitants attracted by the cultural, gastronomic and social life of New York, as well as the quality of schools or technology companies that offer good salaries, also contribute to inflating a market characterized by chronic housing shortages, explains Gea. Elika, owner of Elika Real Estate agency. “Many clients and few apartments”, summarizes real estate agent Miguel Urbina. In Manhattan families spend 55% of their income on housing, 60% on Brooklyn and 43% in Queens, according to a report by StreetEasy, whose author, Kenny Lee, notes that rent “is becoming a financial burden” for families. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan is $5,000, Elika recalls. High prices make middle-class families or young graduates like Paula Sevilla look for housing in neighborhoods previously occupied by Latino or African-American immigrants, in a process of uncontrollable gentrification. “No one foresaw what is happening,” says Elika, who acknowledges that “there has always been a lack of housing, but now the problem has magnified”. Raising interest rates to combat rising inflation threatens to exacerbate the crisis, as prospective buyers are opting to rent in a market that is already “difficult due to historically low supply,” warns Kenny Lee.

*With information from AFP