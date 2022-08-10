How to anticipate the FGTS? See practical tips to gain access

Today we are going to talk about how to anticipate the FGTS. If you are in need of some extra cash, and you have amounts stuck in your fund account, know that you can use this money to get out of the pinch at any time.

So, if you’re interested, we suggest you read the following text, and learn more about the Severance Indemnity Fund. Also, learn all the important information to make the anticipation.

What is FGTS?

The FGTS is an acronym that consists of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Brazilian workers.

In short, this is a program to protect the rights of citizens who work with a formal contract in our country. So that, in case of dismissal without just cause, he can receive what is due to him. In this way, enabling a more peaceful relocation to the job market.

In fact, this fund is created automatically, linked to the employment contract, signed between the worker and the employer.

In addition, the deposit must be made every month, by the seventh day of each month. If that day falls on holidays or weekends, the employer must make the deposit in advance.

The amount referring to each worker’s FGTS refers to 8% of their gross earnings. As said, it must be paid by the employer, so that it does not result in discounts on the employee’s payslip. Since it is an obligation provided by law and exclusive to the boss.

What happens to FGTS amounts deposited by employers?

As these values ​​are held in a specific account, it is not possible for the worker to have access to them. In fact, only in some specific situations.

During that time, that money pays off. Then, every 10th of each month, the available amount is updated with interest and monetary correction.

In addition, as of 2017, a law was passed that obliges the Government to pass on FGTS profits to all workers. That is, all the income collected by the union in the previous year.

The sum must be based on the amount available up to the last day of the base year. Thus, your deposit is made automatically in the FGTS accounts of Brazilians.

Incidentally, this amount cannot be withdrawn at any time either. In fact, only in some situations, such as unfair dismissal, home ownership or retirement. In addition, the Federal Government launched the birthday withdrawal modality.

What is the FGTS Anniversary Loot?

In 2020, the Federal Government launched the FGTS birthday-loot modality, as one of the measures in the package to contain the effects of the public calamity situation faced by the country.

In this category, it is possible for the worker to have access to part of the amount available in their accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund annually. Basically, the month after your birthday.

In this way, in addition to heating up the economy, workers have access to extra income each year.

To carry out this type of withdrawal, it is necessary for the worker to opt for the modality. However, you must give up the withdrawal withdrawal, that is, if you are fired without just cause, the worker will not be able to withdraw your FGTS in a rescissory way. Therefore, it is necessary to wait until the month of your birthday.

Some financial institutions took advantage of this modality to launch a new line of credit, called anticipation of the anniversary withdrawal. Let’s see more information below.

How to anticipate the FGTS?

As we saw earlier, to anticipate the FGTS, it is necessary that the worker has opted for the anniversary withdrawal method.

In fact, this is an annual possibility for the worker to have access to the amount, anticipation can be the solution for that tight moment.

For this, it is necessary to contact financial institutions that offer the service. In this way, you will know the amount you have available for anticipation, in addition to the interest rates and amounts of installments to be paid.

In this modality, the payment of installments is deducted directly from the amount available in your FGTS account. So, you don’t have to worry about making the payment or committing your monthly budget to paying off the debt.

Who can advance the FGTS?

The FGTS advance option is available to all workers who have active or inactive accounts linked to their CPF.

However, each banking institution requires a minimum amount available in the fund to release the credit.

Therefore, access the service portals and perform a simulation. Follow the institution’s instructions to find out if you can hire the service, as well as the amount available to you.

Knowing how to anticipate the FGTS can be of great help to you in a tight situation. Therefore, research about the institutions that offer the service and see which best fits your situation.