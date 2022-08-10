How to choose printer and all-in-one | Shopping Guide

printers are one of the most stubborn technological products out there. Who has never been through situations in which the device simply refuses to work properly – whether due to lack of ink, a clogged cartridge or a lost connection to the wi-fi.

There are those “hungry ones” too, who swallow the paper and leave everything tangled up. That’s when Windows also doesn’t say the printer can’t be found.

But to help with the choice, the Shopping Guide selected 10 printer and multifunctional models – which also include a document scanner and copier – with prices ranging from R$300 to R$2,000 in online stores in August.

Three printing technologies are the most common for home use. Has the traditional inkjetwith individual print cartridges, and the new and more popular with tankwhich stores colors in an internal refillable warehouse filled with bottles.

Each tube comes in a color – black, cyan, magenta and yellow – and the owner “fills” the tank individually. For comparison, a printer cartridge holds 8 ml of ink. The bottle reaches 70 ml for colors and 135 ml for black.

The models complement the list laserwhich use a toner cartridge, but print only in black and white – the color versions are much more expensive and are only used by large companies.

One of the models is specific for printing photos at home and the others are suitable for home use or for small businesses.

See the list below and, at the end of the article, read the tips for choosing the best printing technology for home or office.

Brother Laser Mono HL1212W

THE Brother Laser Mono HL1212W it’s a model monochrome laser with toner (powder used for printing) estimated to last 1,000 pages per cartridge.

It has a USB and Wi-Fi connection, with mobile app control.

In online stores, it cost R$1,300 in August – a single toner cartridge cost around R$240.

Canon Mega Tank G3110

THE Canon Mega Tank G3110 is an all-in-one with ink tank and the ability to print approximately 6,000 black and white or 7,000 color pages per refill.

It has a USB and Wi-Fi connection, application control – which brings a creative way to print drawings and illustrations – and a 1.2-inch screen to control the copier. The multifunctional part brings scanner and copier.

In online stores, it was sold for R$ 1,500 in August. An ink refill kit was in the range of R$80 with black, cyan, magenta and yellow colors.

Canon Mega Tank G4111

THE Canon Mega Tank G4111 is a more advanced model of all-in-one: in addition to the printer with ink tankhas a scanner, fax capability and an automatic document feeder (called ADF) which helps in copying and scanning up to 20 documents at a time.

The printer can print up to 12,000 black and white and 7,000 color pages per load. It has wi-fi, smartphone app and comes with image editing software for computer.

The model sold for R$1,300 in online stores in August, and the tank refill bottle was around R$80 for a kit with 5 colors.

Canon Selfie CP1300

THE Canon Selfie CP1300 is the only one photo printer from this list. It prints photos up to 10 x 15 cm on special paper – sold separately (R$300, on average, for a pack of 106 sheets).

The model has a memory card reader and can print photos sent by cell phone and social networks, using a branded application. It has an LCD screen for viewing and adjusting images.

The printer cost R$1,600 in online stores in August.

Epson Ecotank M2120

Designed for home office use, the Epson Ecotank M2120 is an ink tank all-in-one capable of printing 6,000 pages per refill – but only in black and white, no color option.

It has wi-fi and USB connection, allows printing directly from the smartphone and also makes copies and scans documents.

In online stores, it went for R$ 1,600 in August. The price of a refill bottle was in the range of R$ 80.

Epson Ecotank L3250

already the Epson Ecotank L3250 It is also an all-in-one with ink tankcapable of printing up to 4,500 pages in black and 7,500 pages in color per replacement bottle.

It has a Wi-Fi and USB connection, with an app for printing and cell phone control, in addition to scanning and copying functions. Its price was R$1,300 in online stores in August and the refill cost around R$70 for each color.

Epson L4260 Duplex

THE Epson L4260 Duplex is the only model on the list capable of print two-sided without touching the paper. And it still scans and copies documents.

The all-in-one uses a ink tank, with direct operation on the panel or through the smartphone app – it has a Wi-Fi and USB connection. The refill ink bottle costs around R$70 per color.

In online stores in August, the model cost R$ 2,000 – the most expensive of this selection. The kit with 4 refill bottles was in the range of R$ 160.

HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2376

HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2376

THE HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2376 is the only model in the list that operates only with ink cartridges and no wifi– which makes the all-in-one much cheaper than competitors.

In August, it was sold for R$300, on average, in online stores. The individual ink cartridge was around R$ 60.

The model can print about 120 pages in black and white with a conventional cartridge and 100 pages in color. And, being multifunctional, it still makes copies and scans documents.

HP Ink Tank 416

Capable of printing up to 8,000 pages in color or 6,000 pages in black per refill, the HP Ink Tank 416 is an all-in-one that uses the ink tank and has a copier/scanner.

It has wi-fi and USB and has a manufacturer’s app for printing and remote management of the all-in-one. It cost R$1,000, on average, in online stores, with a refill in the range of R$70 per color.

HP Mono Laser M107A

THE HP Mono Laser M107A it’s a printer laser capable of printing up to 1,000 pages per toner cartridge.

The model is basic, without wi-fi and only with USB connectivity. It cost around R$1,200 in online stores in August, and an original toner cartridge was in the range of R$380.

What to pay attention to when buying

CAPACITY X NEED: Printers and MFPs with ink tank are the most popular in Brazil.

They were created as an adaptation of a common hack in the country, known as “bulk”, which unofficially installed ink bottles of dubious quality in printers to increase their durability.

Having an ink tank with a capacity of 6,000 or more prints can last a long time and cost less to print. “Consumers pay more for the printer, but it comes with a lot more prints included in that price, which reduces the cost in the long run,” says Fabiano Peres, Canon’s sales manager.

But not everyone needs that long-lasting ability because prints little.

“In general, the printer market assumes that everyone prints a lot, but there are people who just want to put the bank statement on paper”, comments Marcelo Bonassi, responsible for the area of ​​domestic printers at HP.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO FILL THE TANK? tank models need refilling when the ink tank is empty. Original refill kits cost, in August, around R$80 (Canon models) and R$70 (HP and Epson).

A simple HP black ink cartridge cost around R$60, and original replacement toners for laser printers are in the range of R$400.

BUT STILL BLUR? The ink used in inkjet/tank printers has also evolved over time – and manufacturers say it smears less. “It’s another prejudice from the past that has changed a lot. Today it doesn’t smudge and prints faster, almost as fast as a laser”, comments Peres, from Canon.

Manufacturers point out that original inks, when used in tanks, dry out less compared to what happened with cartridges in the past.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL OR PRINTER? it is also a choice based on consumer need. Scanner technology hasn’t evolved much, but it serves to quickly digitize documents and photos – with the ability to send the images to the all-in-one’s smartphone app.

