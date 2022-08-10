“I already feel bearded”

Former BBB Eliezer is all excited about his aesthetic procedure and has been sharing with his followers the results of the hair and beard implants he recently performed. And what a difference! This Tuesday (9) he surprised fans by presenting the evolution just four days after performing the procedures.

With his face covered in fur, the designer celebrated the first results, explaining that the change will be finalized within a few weeks: “4th day after transplant, it’s already healing, my face has already deflated a lot and I’m already feeling bearded”celebrated him with an image published in the feed of his official account of his Instagram.

The followers, of course, tried to comment on the ex-brother’s new look. “It will be more Muso!”, praised actor Douglas Silva, his former confinement colleague. “Very similar to Luan Santana”, compared a follower. “It’s you ???wow it got even more beautiful”, said another. In Stories, Eliezer published a series of videos showing the details on the beard and head.

Eliezer went to Fortaleza to carry out, last Saturday (6), the procedures. He revealed that the subject has always been a nuisance: “This procedure has always been my dream, because my beard with 13 hairs always bothered me, and so did my forehead entrances”he revealed, who is now happy with the result.