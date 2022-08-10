“I have to show up”

A video in which singer Alcymar Monteiro, one of the most famous forrozeiros in the northeast, humiliates his band during a show went viral on social media. In the footage recorded directly from a performance in Santa Terezinha, Pernambuco, the artist interrupts the song to detonate the band, as he did not like the performance of the musicians who were playing.

“It’s simple. (…) Why bend it over there? That can’t happen. I’m speaking in public because it’s not the first time this has happened. What’s the note? Simple… Simple. show up is me. I’m the one who has to show up. 36 years of struggle. I give these scoldings because otherwise it becomes a mess”, detonated the forrozeiro during the show.

The case gained so much repercussion on the internet that members of the band were upset with the vexing situation and resigned. Sandro Tromomba was one of the employees who requested that he be removed from the Alcymar complex. “It is with humility, teachings that our parents gave us, dignity, respect for others and professionalism. We left with a clear conscience, with our heads held high, strong as ever, to follow our paths in search of our dreams”, he clarified.

Hours after the video went viral, Alcymar himself took to social media to apologize for what happened. “Our band is a wonderful band. There are musicians who have played with me for 30 years. I apologize for what happened. It’s not part of my self, my personality. It’s a lot of stress, travel, a lot of shows and harassment. people get exhausted. I’m here to apologize, first to my band’s people, then to my audience”, said the forrozeiro in a video posted on Instagram, talking about the demands shown in the video.

Other singers also made demands on concerts.

Other singers are also known to make a lot of demands on their team. Paula Fernandes would have made, throughout her career, some demands that ended up burning her in the market. She denies all claims. According to businessman Gui Artístico, the artist has even asked for a double bed in her dressing room.