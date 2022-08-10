“I regret that Roberto Cláudio has already started the campaign attacking me”, says Camilo

Former Governor of Ceará Camilo Santana (PT) countered on the morning of this Tuesday, 9, the statements of the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Claudio (PDT)in which he highlights as a failure of PT management issues related to criminal factions and waiting for surgery in public hospitals in the state.

“I regret that Roberto Cláudio has already started the campaign by attacking me, simply because we are on opposite sides in this election. It is more dignified to assume your responsibilities and not outsource blame for problems. I believe that Elmano as governor will be the right person to continue our projects and improve what needs to be improved. With truth and respect”, said the candidate for the Senate in the 2022 elections, in a post on social media.

On Monday, 8th, RC gave an interview to UOL/Folha de Sao Paulo in which the topic was addressed. “These are not even errors, they are unresolved problems. Because I don’t want to personalize, I’ve never done politics against people, much less will I be able to be dishonest in what I believe (…) but it is undeniable that a good part of the population of Ceará lives scared by the dangerous, pernicious power that criminal factions still exercise in many regions”, he said at the time.

The pedestrian also stressed that he intends, during the campaign, to recognize the successes of the previous administration, but with freedom to criticize in the points that are necessary. “I know it’s a national issue, it’s an organized crime that has national natures and contours, but it’s not because it’s national that we let the responsibility to face it ostensibly, with intelligence and with priority in our territory,” he said.

The onslaughts between the two politicians take place after the breakup of the ruling alliance between PT and PDT. The PT wing defended the name of the governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela (without a party), to head the ticket that would contest the 2022 elections. However, in a vote with members of the pedestrian state directory, Roberto was chosen as a candidate.

The attitude was classified by Camilo Santana’s party as a “tacit and unilateral rupture of the alliance established until then”. At the time, the acronym issued a note with harsh criticism of the decision that passed over Izolda in the dispute for the Palace of Abolition. “Little appreciation for the alliance, the allies and, above all, the contempt for the conquests and improvements achieved in the lives of Ceará people because of their work (by Izolda), together with Camilo in recent years. The arrogance, caprice and the expression of command prevailed, which subjugated the interests of the people of Ceará to the obsession with the power of a single one,” the statement said.

Camilo also criticized the decision: “I am very sorry that the first female governor of Ceará will not be able to run for reelection, after the PDT’s decision. Keep it up, Izolda! Ceará is very proud of your strength and determination.”

Captain Wagner charges RC’s “mea culpa”

Leader in voting intentions for the Government of Ceará, Captain Wagner (UB) took advantage of the exchange of barbs between the former allies to demand “mea culpa” from the former mayor of Fortaleza. According to the União Brasil candidate, the problems attributed to Camilo’s management are co-responsible for the pedestrian.

Wagner said, in an interview with THE PEOPLE, that RC “tries to ignore a not-too-distant past”. He points out that the politician “was part of the administration until that day” and that “he doesn’t have good examples to give to the State and Ceará”. He added: “While he was mayor, Fortaleza was considered the most violent city in Brazil. It’s missing mea culpa”, he repeated.

