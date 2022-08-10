“I wonder if Suarez is sorry?”; Atlético-GO mocks in classification, irritates Uruguayans and stirs the web

O Atlético-GO stamped his unprecedented qualification to the Copa Sudamericana semifinal with style. O Dragon played a 3-0 over the National of Uruguay in a fully packed Serra Dourada. The vacancy has a name and surname: Luiz Fernando was the highlight of the match.

It was not enough to be the author of the winning goal at Parque Central, in Montevideo, in the first leg of the decision, by 1 to 0. The attacker had to be the name of the red-black on the way back, tonight, in Goiás, again. Luiz Fernando was the author of Atlético’s first and third goals in the historic night that stamped the Goiás team among the four best in the Copa Sudamericana, however, he entered the catimba in the final minutes and ended up being sent off for aggression. In this scenario, he will be out of the semi-final first leg against the winner of Sao Paulo and Ceará.

The Paraguayan Churín also stood out in the clash, distributing three assists, one even unintentionally. With the 1-0 victory away from home and a great advantage brought to Brazil, the Dragon he didn’t cower in defense and dictated the pace of the game from start to finish.

Driven by the fans, the official profile of the Club took a wave with the classification over Luis Suárez’s team at Serra Dourada. Fans from several Brazilian clubs joined in the fun and joked with the situation, some even wished the team from Goiás luck during the competition.

However, the situation of Atlético-GO in the Brazilian Championship, where the team will have the next commitment, is nothing like the Copa Sudamericana. Embittering the penultimate place, with 20 points won, the red-black visits Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, next Saturday (13), at 21:00 (Brasília time), for the 22nd round of the competition.