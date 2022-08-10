Ibovespa closes higher for the 6th consecutive trading session | Economy

The Ibovespa rose 0.23% to 108,651 points. But it retreated throughout the day. Earlier, it surpassed 109,000 points. See more quotes.

On Monday, the stock market closed up 1.81%, at 108,402 points. With today’s result, the Ibovespa accumulates a gain of 5.32% in the month. In the year, the high is 3.65%.

What is messing with the markets?

The markets’ focus remains on inflation indicators and on the trajectory of rising interest rates in the United States. Robust US labor market data has reignited bets on another aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

In Brazil, the IBGE announced earlier that the IPCA came in negative by 0.68% in July, due to cuts in fuel taxation – but the rate in 12 months remains in double digits.

The market’s assessment is that the cycle of rising interest rates in the country may have already ended. Last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided to raise the Selic rate from 13.25% to 13.75% per year, but left the door open for a new hike of lesser magnitude.

Financial market analysts reduced the inflation estimate for 2022 from 7.15% to 7.11%, according to a Focus survey released this Monday by the Central Bank. For 2023, however, the expectation for the IPCA went from 5.33% to 5.36%.

For the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), economists forecast an increase of 1.98% in 2022 and a rise of only 0.40% in 2023.

The market maintained the expectation for the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, at 13.75% per year at the end of 2022. As for the closing of 2023, the expectation remains at 11% per year. With that, analysts continue to expect a drop in interest rates next year.