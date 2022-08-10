Guta will realize that his father will do whatever it takes to get what he wants.

The next chapters of the new version of wetland promise many emotions to viewers. In the scenes, scheduled to air in the coming weeks, Guta (Julia Dalavia) will discover the dark side of her father. Everything will happen when the young woman hears the colonel rant about his ex-wife.

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be angry to discover that his wife, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), is hiding on the property of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). “If any little shitty judge makes a fuss of my business, I’m lost. I didn’t want to do something stupid, Bruaca, but you’re making me”will rage the bandit.

The land grabber will be surprised by his daughter, who will face her father and discover his perverse side. “So you mean you’re going to kill her if she doesn’t get out of here?!”, will question the heiress. The colonel will not pretend to be a good person in front of his daughter, and will try to be direct in his message.

“It means I can’t guarantee her safety if she gets in my way!”, will finish Tenório showing his true face. It is worth remembering that Maria Bruaca will be kidnapped by her ex-husband over the next few chapters.