If Willian leaves, for Corinthians it’s profit, says RMP

One of Corinthians’ main signings in the last two seasons, attacking midfielder Willian can leave the club in the current transfer window, a possibility admitted by president Duílio Monteiro Alves, who should talk to the athlete after the elimination to Flamengo in Libertadores, with the 1-0 defeat at Maracanã, a game that may have marked the departure of shirt 10. For Renato Maurício Prado, his departure could even be a profit for the white-and-white club.

At the UOL News Sport, the UOL columnist says that Willian disappointed in his passage here, citing the number of injuries suffered and how much he could not be decisive as expected at the time of hiring. “When he was hired I said he would rock here more than Hulk. Willian was a sensational player, outstanding, for the Brazilian national team, still active in the Premier League, he comes here and I say that at our level he was going to make it rain, but he couldn’t even make it drizzle. (…) Unfortunately, I think for Corinthians if he leaves it’s a profit”, he says.

