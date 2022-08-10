In a game with regretful scenes, Vasco suffers defeat to Ponte Preta at Moisés Lucarelli | Vasco

São Paulo – With the right to regrettable scenes at the beginning of the game, Vasco lost 3-1 to Ponte Preta on Tuesday night (9), at Moisés Lucarelli, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão in Série B, with goals from Wallisson, Lucca and Fessin for Macaca, and from Raniel for Cruz-Maltino. The match was welcomed in the first minutes with confusion between the fans of the two teams in the stands of the stadium. Due to the friction, the fans only calmed down with the arrival of the military police who ended the conflict after eight minutes.

Next Saturday (13), Vasco will face Tombense, at 11 am, in São Januário, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Series B Championship.

The beginning of the game had Ponte Preta trying to involve Vasco’s team inside the area. In the 7th minute, the home team opened the scoring on the dead ball. In the throw, Elvis took a short corner to Artur, who disputed with Pec, and let the ball return to shirt 62. Then, the midfielder crossed at the first stick and Wallisson deflected it with his head to the back of the net.

After the Ponte Preta goal, the confusion between the fans of the two teams started. However, even with the score in favor, the home team ended up being harmed when the game was restarted. Vasco, in turn, remained with great difficulty in starting the ball out and creating some danger.

Vasco’s first chance came in the 33rd minute of the first half. In the bid, the right-back Léo Matos crossed in measure, but Raniel deflected his head over the goal. Until, a minute later, Cruz-Maltino tied the match with a goal by Alex Teixeira. Shirt 11 took a free-kick from the left into the area, but the ball went through everyone and entered the back of the net.

However, the move was reviewed by VAR and, after a few minutes, the referee validated the goal for Raniel for having deflected it slightly and taking goalkeeper Caique França out of the play. Despite the goal having been withdrawn from Alex Teixeira, the striker had his first assist after his return to Vasco.

In the return for the second half, the two teams balanced the possession of the ball, but without effectiveness for both teams. Vasco managed to have more movement and wasted some opportunities in counterattacks. Ponte Preta invested in direct connection, but ran into technical limitations.

In the 20th minute of the second half, Vasco turned the game around again with a goal from Raniel. However, the linesman marked offside and VAR confirmed the disallowance of the goal. At 24, Cruz-Maltino went through a similar situation, but this time with Alex Teixeira who covered goalkeeper Caique França, and the ball bumped into the crossbar.