In farewell to the presidency of the TSE, Fachin defends the polls and says that democracy ‘bends’, but does not ‘bend’ with fake news | Elections 2022

Minister Edson Fachin, who said goodbye to the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Tuesday (9), made a speech in which he defended the electronic voting machine and recalled his management’s actions in the fight against false information. He said that democracy “bends”, but does not “bend” with fake news.

Fachin assumed command of the TSE on 22 February. His term on the electoral court ends this month. Next week, Minister Alexandre de Moraes will assume the presidency.

Throughout his administration, Fachin was the target of attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro and supporters, who raised, without evidence, suspicions that had already been denied about the electoral system and electronic voting machines.

In his speech, Fachin did not mention a specific episode of attacks on the electoral system. He stressed that, throughout his term, he dedicated himself to seeking peace for the October elections.

“What happened through dialogue, structuring the fight against disinformation, efficiency in managing the electoral process, promoting electoral transparency, integrity, diversity,” said the minister.

“Democracy is a condition of possibility for us to coexist in peace. Democracy bends, but it does not bend with fake news”, he added.

Fachin said that defenders of democracy in the country are united in the fight against disinformation.

“There is a huge coalition in the trenches of defenders of democracy, responsible transmission of information and fighting fake news,” he said.

The minister also said that he is certain that democracy is “unshakable” and that the October elections will take place safely and peacefully.

“I close the report of this administration grateful for the opportunity to serve my Republic, as president of the Superior Electoral Court, and with two unshakable certainties: The first is that democracy is unshakable by fake news and that the Brazilian people will elect, with peace, security and transparency, a president of the Republic”, said the minister.

Citing electronic voting machines, Fachin stated that the vast majority of Brazilians believe in the reliability of the system.