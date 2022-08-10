In his first training session with a group, Luan scores and is applauded at Santos’ CT; watch video

This Tuesday, Luan held his first training session with the Santos squad. The attacking midfielder was announced as a reinforcement last Friday and performed at CT Rei Pelé on Sunday, when he did only one individual activity.

In his first training session with the group, the 29-year-old scored a great goal. In a finishing exercise, he received it at the entrance of the area and hit placed in the angle. The goal earned praise and applause from his teammates.

In this afternoon’s activities, only the players who did not play 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Coritiba, in Couto Pereira, and the unrelated players participated. The holders got a break.

Luan is already regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and is looking forward to debuting with the alvinegra shirt next Sunday. Santos faces América-MG, away from home, at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Luan to Santos. Santos is willing to open the doors for Luan to resume football, which I followed very closely. Between the lines, he is one of the best in the country. But he needs to get into the tactical pattern, be able to resume, play a game without the ball, do the dirty service too. He gives me the option of a midfielder who plays behind Marcos Leonardo or Angulo. He has to be competitive and tough because that’s what Santos asks for,” Lisca said at a press conference.

In addition to the midfielder, who also trained for the first time with the group was the right-back Nathan. The 20-year-old athlete was announced last Friday and awaits his regularization at the IDB to debut.

Santos returns to training this Wednesday, this time with the full squad. Currently, Peixe occupies the ninth place in the Brasileirão, with 30 points. Coelho, in turn, is in 10th, with 27.

