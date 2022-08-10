In Roda Viva, Tebet misses information about federal funding for SUS

Senator and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) was wrong to say in an interview with Roda Viva this Monday (8) that the Union has already financed 60% of the SUS (Unified Health System) budget. ). Since 2004, the beginning of the historical data series, the federal government quota has never exceeded 50%.

The MDB presidential candidate was also imprecise when she said that the labor reform approved in the Michel Temer government (MDB) guaranteed the maintenance of jobs in the country, as there is no consensus on this effect. There are studies that point out that the measure created vacancies, but others that indicate that the changes had no impact on unemployment.

See below what we checked and check the transcript of the interview in the Speech Bank:

Tebet exaggerates when he says that the Union has already been responsible for 60% of the financing of the SUS, when, in fact, it has never exceeded 50% of participation, according to available data; It is not possible to say that the labor reform guaranteed jobs, as the senator did, because there is no consensus on the impact of the measure on the labor market; The presidential candidate is correct in saying that, currently, 33 million Brazilians are hungry and that more than 100 million are in some degree of food insecurity; It is also claimed that the secret budget moved tens of billions of reais, a value higher than that of corruption scandals, such as Mensalão and Petrolão.

The Union has already financed 60% of the SUS in the past, and today it is no more than 45%, 46%.

The Union was never responsible for 60% of the SUS (Unified Health System) funding, as Senator Simone Tebet states, despite the fact that federal participation has in fact been reduced over the years. Since the tripartite administration of the health system came into force in 2004, the Union’s share reached, at most, 50% of the budget.

In the interview, the MDB presidential candidate cites the Siops (Information System on Public Health Budgets) as a source of information, which provides data only from 2004 onwards. This is due to the application of Constitutional Amendment 29/2000, which determined that the SUS should be managed with resources from the Union, states and municipalities, in tripartite management.

A survey based on Siops carried out by researchers from Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) and Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research), and published in the journal Health in Debate at the end of 2020, it pointed out that the Union never exceeded 50% of the SUS funding share (see chart below).







Graph shows historical series of financing of public health actions Photo: To the facts

Tripartite. Greater participation of the Union occurred in 2004, when the Federal Government was responsible for 49.1% of the financing (Saúde em Debate/Reprodução)

It is a fact, however, that the Union’s share of the system’s budget has been falling over the years. In the last survey data, referring to 2019, the federal government was responsible for financing 42.1% of the SUS.

The labor reform came to minimally guarantee the jobs that we still have.

It is not possible to say that the labor reform guaranteed jobs because there is still no solid data on the impacts of the change in legislation on job vacancies in Brazil.

There are studies that point out that the reform would have been responsible for the creation of vacancies, such as the survey by USP (University of São Paulo) in partnership with Insper. The research estimates that the rule approved in the reform that transfers to the worker the costs that were of the companies in the case of judicial defeat generated 1.7 million jobs between 2017 and 2022.

There is research, however, that points in the opposite direction. A study by Made-USP (Center for Research in Macroeconomics of Inequalities at the University of São Paulo) in May this year concluded that the reform had no significant impact on unemployment, although it considers it too early to draw conclusions. This position was reaffirmed by experts consulted by the UOL in November 2021, who also pointed out that the text may have increased informality.

Kill the hunger of 33 million Brazilians. Of 100 million, if not more, of Brazilians who are experiencing some level of food insecurity.

Senator Simone Tebet’s statement is true because, according to the latest National Survey on Food Insecurity, organized by the Penssan Network, 33.1 million Brazilians are in a situation of severe food insecurity, which is the name given to those who go hungry. This is the highest number reached since the beginning of the historical series, in 2004.

In addition, the survey points out that 125.2 million people have some type of food insecurity in the country.

The research considers mild food insecurity when the person is not sure whether to eat in the near future or exchanges food for other foods of worse quality. Moderate food insecurity is when a person does not have enough food.

If we talk about BRL 160 million from the monthly allowance, BRL 2.3 billion only in one of the Petrolão schemes, here we are just talking about BRL 44 billion, BRL 28 billion have already been committed [no orçamento secreto].

The statement is valid because the numbers correspond to the figures released by supervisory bodies, the justice system and the press about the aforementioned corruption scandals.

Mensalão was the name given to the payment scheme of around R$ 30,000 per month for parliamentarians to vote on Lula’s government projects. According to the PF (Federal Police), the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) in 2012, the amount diverted was at least R$ 101.6 million, which, corrected by the IPCA ( Extended Consumer Price Index) of June, totals R$ 188.3 million.

The figure of R$ 2 billion cited by Tebet refers to the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) estimate of the total embezzled from Petrobras with the allegations of Operation Car Wash. In January 2015, the institution calculated the amount diverted corresponding to the crimes reported so far, which would total BRL 2.1 billion (or BRL 3.3 billion in values ​​adjusted by the IPCA of June 2022).

Finally, “secret budget” is the nickname given to the amount destined for amendments by the rapporteur of the annual budget bill in the National Congress, whose technical code is RP9. Created in 2019, this type of amendment is criticized for its lack of transparency, as it does not allow identifying which deputy indicated the allocation of the funds, nor determining the purpose of the expenditure, unlike other types of budget amendments.

According to Siop, the Ministry of Economy’s budget database, since 2020, the first year in force of this type of amendment, BRL 44.6 billion have been committed and BRL 20 billion paid. The current allocation for the so-called amendments to the rapporteur is R$ 53 billion.





Siop data show allocation and amount committed, settled and paid in rapporteur amendments. Photo: To the facts

Other side. to the facts contacted Tebet’s office early this Tuesday afternoon (9) to make room for the senator to comment on the checks, but there was no response until the publication of this report.

