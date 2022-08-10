In the US, Musk sells nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares – Money Times

the CEO of Tesla (TSLA), Elon Musksold nearly US$ 7 billion in actions of the company in recent days, the report disclosures show, just months after saying it did not plan to sell any more Tesla stock.

The company’s largest shareholder sold around 7.9 million shares between Friday (5th) and Tuesday, 9th, leaving him with a 15% stake in the company.

The Tesla boss was on a sales spree last year, during which he withdrew about $32 billion in shares of the car maker. electric vehicles.

That includes about $8.5 billion in sales in April, while Musk was lining up funding for an $44 billion deal to take over Twitter. At the time, he tweeted, “no more TSLA sales planned after today.”

Musk, whose net worth totals about $250 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is paid in stock and does not accept a salary from Tesla. He has long been reluctant to sell shares in the company, which could weaken his control. Much of last year’s sales were intended to cover tax withholding obligations associated with exercising stock options.

Last week, Tesla shareholders paved the way for a 3-for-1 stock split that the company said was designed to make ownership more accessible to employees and individual investors.

Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

