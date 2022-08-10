Indebted woman has card approved by Nubank and goes ‘crazy’

A Brazilian consumer made a homage somewhat unusual after having a credit card approved by the Nubank. The case took place in the city of Natal (RN) and generated a lot of repercussion across the country in recent days.

Mara Oliveira, 33, had been in debt since 2015. The name “dirty” prevented her from getting pre-approved credit from most financial institutions. After several attempts by the client, Nubank decided to release a card with a limit of R$ 50.

According to Mara, the decision of the fintech made a big difference in your life. “A lot of people complain, but you can’t imagine my happiness,” she said.

Homage

After approval, the woman decided to get a tattoo on her forearm in honor of the digital bank. The chosen image was a heart in shades of purple, the official color of Nubank.

“I didn’t dream anymore, because I needed money to do it and I didn’t have it. Now I have credit and dreams.”

turnaround

The big twist in the story came some time from Mara after recording her love for the bank in her skin. She decided to apply for a selection process at the bank to try to be part of the Nubank team and, after being approved in all stages, she is now an employee of the company.

She says she has already gotten out of debt and is taking back control of her finances.