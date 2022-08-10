Inflation in the US, interest rate tension here and more: see what moves the market – 08/10/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.

Catch up on the show daily, Monday through Friday at 9:30am, and stay up-to-date on all the news and changes impacting the markets.

Also take the opportunity to ask your questions about investments.

The program is presented by Marcio Loréga, Research and Economics manager, and Rodrigo Paz, senior graphics analyst, both at PagBank.

The highlights of the day are:

-Global stocks operate with a more negative tone in a day of attention focused on inflation in the US. The already closed Asian stock exchanges closed this Wednesday (10) down, reflecting the inflation data there coming above expectations. In the same direction are European bourses, while US futures work very close to stability, amid caution ahead of US consumer inflation (CPI) data that should shape investor expectations for further interest rate hikes from the Federal. Book in September.

-In Brazil, the agenda of economic indicators is leaner, with investors turning their attention to the external scenario and keeping an eye on corporate results here. Yesterday the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index), considered the country’s official inflation, showed deflation of 0.68% in July. This is the lowest rate recorded since the beginning of the historical series, in January 1980. Deflation in July is caused mainly by the decline in fuel and energy prices and tax reductions. However, projections for inflation in the year and in 2023 remain above the target set by the Central Bank and generating tensions when interest rates are high for longer.