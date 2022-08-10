Injunction returns PSDB to Chiquinho and threatens support for RC and Amarílio’s candidacy

The dispute for alliances around candidacies to the Government of Ceará in the 2022 elections gained another chapter. An injunction from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) validated the PSDB/Citizenship convention, chaired by the former senator Chiquinho Feitosa, who decided for neutrality in the state election. The deliberation has influence on the ticket of the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Claudio (PDT).

In addition to receiving support from the tucana acronym, the composition of the pedetista coalition has the entrepreneur Amarílio Macêdo (PSDB) as a candidate for a vacancy in the Senate. As informed by Chiquinho’s publicist to the THE PEOPLE, the candidacy is annulled, since during the convention only candidates for the positions of state and federal deputy were presented. The decision is temporary and the final judgment is yet to take place.

“In the same way, still in perfunctory judgment, I do not see the existence of a rule in the statute of the PSDB-CITIZENSHIP Federation that has established requirements for the formation of coalitions at the state level. On the other hand, the danger of delay is unmistakable in view of the proximity of the final term for the registration of candidates in the 2022 Elections, on 8/15/2022. In view of the foregoing, I grant the preliminary injunction to suspend the effects of Resolutions 33 and 34/2022, therefore re-establishing the convention held on 8/4/2022 and the validity of the state body of the PSDB-CITIZENSHIP Federation in Ceará”, says an excerpt of the TSE decision.

In an interview with THE PEOPLE, Chiquinho said that “his heart is at peace, knowing that justice is being done”. “On Wednesday morning, I received the information that the TSE recognized the legality of the acts and the convention that I presided over last Thursday, Wednesday, 4th. In this convention of the PSDB-Citizenship Federation, by 9 votes in favour, the The decision of the collegiate was for the neutrality of coalitions for Government and Senate”, he added.

The confusion in PSDB Ceará does not end. Get a feel for the weather. Via @odeusdeditneto pic.twitter.com/ok6qP58v29 — Political Game (@jogopolitico) August 4, 2022

The imbroglio began after the convention held by Chiquinho at the Legislative Assembly of Ceará (AL-CE) on August 4th. despite the senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB) having already signaled support for the pedetista candidacy, the collegiate meeting decided, with seven favorable votes among the 11 members present, that the PSDB/Cidadania federation would be neutral in the elections. The others did not vote in protest.

The meeting was quite tumultuous. According to Chiquinho’s critics, there was a change in the venue established for the event, which was previously scheduled to be held in the press room, but changed to one of the Al-CE auditoriums. The time would also have changed, being brought forward from 17:00 to 16:00.

Chiquinho left the place after the vote, leaving the leadership of the commission to Antônio Nei. It was approaching 8 pm, the time limit for non-voters to express their views on the agenda, when party members and activists returned to the auditorium, asking for a review of the party minutes, which did not happen. The decision generated reactions with cries of “coup” and “dictatorship”.

The maneuver had repercussions on the national command of the federation, which intervened, removed Chiquinho from the command of the acronym in the State and annulled the result of the convention. Tasso Jereissati was chosen as the new president. The day after the episode, on Friday, the 5th, a new meeting was held to formalize the composition of the acronym in the October elections. In addition to supporting RC, the legend launched the name of businessman Amarílio Macedo to the Senate, with the former secretary of Health of Ceará, Dr. Cabeto, as the first substitute in the dispute for the ticket.

The decision, however, was invalidated with the TSE injunction favorable to Chiquinho.

THE PEOPLE tried to contact the press office of Senator Tasso Jereissati on the morning of this Wednesday, 10th, through calls and messages, but did not receive a response until the closing of this article.

