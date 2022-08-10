Interfaith Front Says Michelle Talking Is Fascist

In a statement, Firpea urges the first lady to “retract immediately” for comparing former governments to demons

THE Firpea (Frente Interreligiosa Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns) said this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) that Michelle Bolsonaro had a behavior “characteristic of fascist regimes” during Belo Horizonte worship on Sunday (7.Aug). On the occasion, the first lady said that, for a long time, the Planalto Palace was a place “consecrated to demons”.

In a statement, Firpea says that Michelle’s statement was “belligerent, exclusionary and prejudiced” and demands that she “Retract immediately”.

“By attributing to previous administrations a ‘consecration to the devil’, the first lady repeats an old exclusionary, belligerent and prejudiced practice that, as demonstrated by history, uses divinity to make the similar a dehumanized enemy, linked to nefarious forces and that they may even be the target of legitimate violence. Therefore, a fundamentalist and dangerous Manichaeism, characteristic of fascist regimes”says the document. Here is the full text (179 KB).

In the speech, the president’s wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also said that the one running the government was Jesus, not her husband. According to the inter-religious front, the statement goes against the Federal Constitution, as the document does not allow the government or government figures to be linked to any religions.

Watch the speech (3min26):

Firpea says it recognizes Michelle’s faith, an evangelical, but thinks it’s necessary for the first lady to act “in accordance with the laws that govern our country”.