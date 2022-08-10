“Internally the speech is different”; Cuca’s backstage ‘leaks’ and arrive at the last minute at Palmeiras

O palm trees finishes the preparation for the game against Atlético-MG, needing a simple victory to reach the semifinals, just after “pinching” a draw at Mineirão. The team led by Abel Ferreira does not want to give chances to chance, so even being considered favorites, they keep their feet on the ground in search of a positive result.

The opponent, however, is going through a troubled moment, especially since Cuca took over the vacancy left by Antonio Mohamed. Since then, Rooster has been lacking, accumulating adverse scores and far from showing on the field what many expectedso much so that even Hulk dropped a lot of production.

However, even sad after suffering the tie at the end of the first game, the athletic coach showed that internally the speech is different, adopting a very optimistic tone to motivate his athletes: “We’re going to win there”, he told his team. This climate can put an “extra spice” in the match, which promises to be very hot.

As published by the portal “UOL Esporte”, still in the dressing room of “Gigante da Pampulha”, Cuca’s speech already felt like looting the players, precisely to not let any situation shake the game back: “We’re going to win”, repeated the coach several timeswho was not down with the 2-2 in Belo Horizonte.