iPhone crazy dad? Model 11 is R$ 1,740 off Amazon!

Although it is a 2019 smartphone, the iPhone 11 remains one of the best high-end cell phones on the market, offering excellent hardware, good cameras and a good period of guarantee of software updates that will prevent it from becoming obsolete quickly.

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen with HD resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Apple cell phones have been famous for their great cameras and image processing systems since their early versions and the iPhone 11 is no different. The rear camera set features two 12 MP sensors, a 12 MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultra wide sensor.

In addition to taking great images, the smartphone is capable of recording videos in 4K at 60 FPS and has useful features such as night mode, to improve the quality of photos in low light environments, and portrait mode, which allows the addition of effects. in the background, such as blur or custom backgrounds.

The front camera also has 12 MP and, in addition to portrait mode, it can record videos in slow motion and 4K resolution. The iPhone 11 has 64GB of internal storage and the A13 Bionic chip, which delivers high performance and intelligent power management.

The smartphone has a 3,100 mAh battery and IP68 certification of water resistance, for up to thirty minutes at a depth of up to two meters, and also to dust.

