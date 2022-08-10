Is drinking too little water bad for you? What can cause? | nutrition

There is no way to live without drinking water. It represents 40% to 80% of the total weight of the human being, and the vital functions of the organs depend on it to happen fully. Water is the main component of our vital organs such as the brain, liver or heart. Similarly, bones and even the space between cells contain a high proportion of this fluid.

However, the amount of water we should drink per day can vary. On average, to meet all the body’s needs, you need to drink around two liters. Every day. Its absorption in the body optimizes circulation, improves the cellular oxygenation process and helps keep tissues in good condition.

+ What happens to the body when you don’t drink water in training

+ Is drinking too much water during exercise bad for you?

1 of 2 Drinking too little water can be harmful to the body: our body is about 70% water — Photo: Istock Drinking too little water can be harmful to the body: our body is about 70% water — Photo: Istock

The big question is that, unfortunately, this hydration process is not part of everyone’s routine. Some people take a long time to drink water, others only drink when exposed to very strong sun, after a run or after intense training. If you are one of them, the I Athlete talked to nutritionist Taís Rodrigues and endocrinologist Thaís Areias to better understand the effects of drinking little water on the body.

Most problems related to low water intake are caused by dehydration. What often happens, however, is that many people wait to be thirsty to drink water. Thirst is, yes, a warning sign for the body’s need for water, but it appears when the amount of fluid in the body is already below the desired level.

Checklist of problems that drinking too little water can bring

Dehydrated people have less blood volume than normal, which ends up disrupting the functioning of the heart; Lack of water can cause weakness, dizziness, headache, fatigue and, if prolonged too long, lead to death.

Some symptoms of dehydration are:

Dryness of skin and mucous membranes Premature skin aging Body fluid retention Damage to kidney function Dark urine (concentrated) Fatigue Headache Tiredness Difficulty losing weight Constipation (constipation) Nephrolithiasis (kidney stone)

Nutritionist Taís Rodrigues explains that dehydration occurs when the loss of water is greater than its replacement. Remembering that the body’s water is accumulated inside the tissues and inside the cells.

The endocrinologist Thais Areias points out that with dehydration, our body does not work with the same capacity. We need water for cells to function perfectly and thus generate energy.

– Chronic dehydration generates an inability of this cell to work well, generating symptoms such as dry mouth, concentrated urine, among others. Many (dehydrated) people are asymptomatic or have symptoms they don’t take too seriously, such as constipation and tiredness – he adds.

Thirst is a sign of dehydration too, but many people are not thirsty and are still dehydrated. Therefore, It is essential to create the habit of always having a bottle of water close by, to take constant sips.

– Apps and alarm clock also help for those who are forgotten – Thais comments.

If drinking only water seems like too much, know that part of your daily intake can be supplied with other sources, such as juices, coconut water, milk, fruits, teas and soups. However, avoid sugary drinks such as sodas and artificial juices.

– Our brain receives the same signal for thirst and hunger. Because of this, many times, when subjected to inadequate or insufficient hydration, we lose the perception of physiological hunger.-, explains nutri Taís.

+ Should you drink water when you wake up, eat and before bed?

One of the ways to balance food caloric consumption is to regulate daily water intake. At first it can be a little difficult, but then your body gets used to it and you will naturally drink more water.

After all, what is the ideal amount of water that should be ingested?

2 of 2 It’s worth having a bottle of water nearby all day — Photo: Istock Getty Images It’s worth having a bottle of water nearby all day — Photo: Istock Getty Images

We know it’s 2 liters a day, but is this standard for all bodies, ages and weights equally?

– No. A soccer player during a match needs much more water than a person who just walks-, explains endocrinologist Thais Areias

Variations in the amount are also necessary if the person lives in warmer regions, works in hot environments or is exposed to the sun.

According to the experts, a calculation must be made. Ideally, an average of 35 ml per body weight should be consumed.

Suppose a person who weighs 72 kg. The calculation will be as follows: 72kg X 35ml= 2,520.

That is, 2 liters and 520 ml per day, which is equivalent to 10 and a half glasses.

For those who do intense workouts, however, the calculation is a little different.