Is it necessary to update Caixa Tem to borrow R$ 1000?

Caixa Econômica is releasing a credit through Caixa Tem for individuals and legal entities. See how to update your data

THE Savings Bank is releasing a credit for box has for individuals and legal entities that are MEI (Individual Microemprendedor). The loan amount changes depending on the type of applicant. Since individuals will have a limit of up to one thousand reais, and whoever is MEI can get up to three thousand.

This was Caixa’s solution in the face of the country’s current situation and high inflation, a way to help those who need to increase their income. Many people were forced to take a break from their projects because of financial instability.

How does the Caixa Tem loan work?

What most caught the attention of groups that are in need of this type of credit line is that people with a negative name will also be able to apply for the loan.

Another Caixa rule is that individuals and corporations must use this money productively. That is, with the objective of investing in equipment for the company, increasing working capital or for some personal project.

It is important to remember that to take out the loan at Caixa Tem, the application must be updated. In this way, it is necessary that the data of the individual is correct.

How to update the registration in the application?

To update the registration in the Caixa Tem application, follow the steps below:

First, go to the app store and update the app to the latest version;

Open the Caixa Tem app and log in using your CPF and password;

Click on “Update your registration”;

Tap “Got it, let’s get started”;

Check all data so that the information is correct. Or else correct what is necessary;

Carefully answer all questions asked by the system;

Finally, follow the guidelines and send the photos of the identification document.

