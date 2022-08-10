Isabella Scherer recalls the moment of hospitalization and fear of premature birth: “Medication and total rest”

Actress Isabella Scherer (26) is expecting twins Mel and Bento and, recently, has experienced moments of apprehension with the suspicion of having a premature birth. During her participation in the podcast “Uma Mãe Amiga”, she recalled this one, which took place in her 29th week of pregnancy. The twins are the result of her relationship with surfer and model Rodrigo Calazans (37). The two took up their relationship in late 2020.

During the chat, Isa said that she felt contractions and needed to be hospitalized for medical follow-up: “It was definitely the most complicated week. I was hospitalized for a week. I started to feel training contractions, which started to get rhythmic. talk to my doctor while they were pacing every 20 minutes,” the blonde reported.

Isa, who is now in the eighth month of pregnancy, explained that she needed to be medicated and thought she would have a premature birth. “From one hour to the next it changed to seven minutes and when it arrived at seven, the doctor told me to go to the hospital and that time was decreasing. I was almost in preterm labor, we started with medication and total rest. I tried calm down, but it was certainly the most difficult week”, recalled the young woman.

Rest continued at home and is the hardest part for the actress: “I’m going to lie and sit until the babies are born. Rest is the hardest part for me, more than dealing with anxiety. I’m very confident that pregnancy is safe, that the babies are fine. Staying still is very difficult. Taking a break from work also makes me sick. But it’s a learning experience. I have to learn to put my foot on the brakes. I’ll take the opportunity to sleep as much as possible I can,” she added.