“Isn’t that already robbery?”

For those who don’t know, Pedro Cardoso is behind the series”Service area”, which he developed together with his wife Graziella Moretto. This week, the eternal Augustine Carrara went on Instagram to reveal dissatisfaction with the directions that the production would have taken within the platform HBO Max.

According to the actor’s reports, the producers of WarnerMedia “murdered” production. “thank you and I became employees of the work we had done. Isn’t that already theft?” she declared. According to Peter, Monique Gardenbergpartner of Dueto Produções, would have excluded Cardoso from the project.

In the statements, the ex-global said that the professional would have had a secret negotiation with WarnerMedia, the company responsible for HBO Max. “It is a crime that this project has been destroyed. A crime against thank you and against me, but also a crime against the public interest,” he added.

After the speeches, the Monique spoke out and made it clear that he has no intention of speaking publicly and that he will appeal to court decisions. “By the level of aggression and disrespect towards us and members of the team, we will not speak publicly. Our manifestation will take place in the judicial instance, where Pedro will have the opportunity to expose his allegations“, he highlighted.