Israel, Rodolffo’s duo, gets emotional when talking about his father’s death in the pandemic: ‘Resumption is being very difficult until today’ | Countryside Circuit

The resumption of the routine of shows and events has brought different sensations and feelings to the artists. Along with the joy of returning to the stage, there are reports of those who had difficulties with their voice in longer shows (as happened with singer Vinícius, João Bosco’s duo), and of those who faced depression (the case of Belutti, a duo of Frames).

Israel, Rodolffo’s partner, also gave an emotional statement about the stage back to the stage and confessed:

“This recovery was very difficult,” he said in an interview with g1citing the death of his father, businessman Antônio Oliveira Ribeiro, victim of Covid-19.

“The pandemic was one of the scariest and happiest moments of my life, because, at the very beginning, my father called me to his house. He called my family, my children, my wife, to stay with them at home”, said Israel, about going to a farm near Goiânia during the quarantine period.

“I spent a good part of the pandemic there with my family, wonderful days. But on a certain day, my father got this Covid along with my mother, and he complicated and died”, he recalled, emotional, before going on stage at Villa Country, in Sao Paulo.

“And then it became a nightmare for everyone. This recovery has been very difficult until today.”

Israel & Rodolffo in the 'Best of the year' of 'Domingão com Huck'

Israel said that his father took care of the duo’s career at some points and that he left many teachings. “He must be up there very happy, very proud of us.”

The singer also stated that he feels that the period he spent close to his father before his death was a kind of farewell, since, in childhood, he cannot spend so much time in the company of his father, who was also a singer.

“When we were children, he just traveled around, we didn’t get together much. We spent this period of the pandemic a lot together. We talked about everything, sang a lot, laughed a lot, we did everything together that we didn’t do as a child. . So I take it as a farewell anyway.”

Antônio did not get to see the transformation of his son’s career with the duo.

Israel and Rodolffo have been singing together since they were children, they are already 27 years into their career, but they saw their professional history completely change after Rodolffo’s participation in “BBB21”.

“It changed everything. Schedule, salary, life. How much we were known, the volume of people who knew the duo, both nationally and internationally…”, points out Rodolffo, recalling the recent tour they did in the United States.

“We had already gone before in 2015, but this time we did shows in the United States proportional to some shows here in Brazil, both in terms of audience volume and animation, the euphoria of the people singing our songs”, explained the sertanejo. .

“And life has also become a crazy rush, girl, you don’t even have time to breathe properly”, added Israel, guaranteeing that he doesn’t miss the status of his career before the reality.

Israel and Rodolffo at São João 2022 in Campina Grande, PB

“We fought for this our whole life, and we know how to appreciate every drop of sweat we shed. So we will continue to bring a lot of good music, a lot of joy to the people, which is what we always dreamed of”, highlights the singer.

This month, Israel and Rodolffo take to the stage of the Festa do Peão de Barretos. The duo will perform on August 21, the same date as Marcos and Belutti.

Unlike many newcomers who were announced at the party, Israel and Rodolffo have already played six other times at the event. But it’s the first time they’ll do a full show on the main stage.

“It won’t be a surprise for us, but we’re certainly very anxious, looking forward to this show there, because we’ve never done our full show on the main stage”, stated Rodolffo.

“It’s one of the biggest stages in the world and that any artist in the world, especially in Brazil, dreams of stepping on. So we’re really looking forward to it”, adds Israel.

Asked about stories lived at the pawn party, they recalled the times they played on one of the party’s secondary stages for a very small audience.

“We sing for very few people there. And the troubles always happen, they just change shape”, said Israel.

And speaking of perrengue, Rodolffo ended up delivering that his partner, Israel, has “the most ‘mass’ stories” lived, both in Barretos and in other stages that have passed over the years.

“The funny ones, the ones that have more engagement”, highlighted Rodolffo.

“My falls, right?”, questioned Israel, already making his partner laugh.

“I’ve already fallen on the stage, with the guitar in my lap, I’ve already fallen before the show, a little boy, a child, in a light source, and then the announcer calling me. Hey, every prep has happened to me, I’ve missed the bus, I’ve done a lot strange. Of the pair, I’m the slob.”