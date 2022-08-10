It is possible to earn more than 18% by investing in fixed income; see how

In the secondary fixed-income market, investors who cannot carry purchased bonds until the maturity date pass their investments on to other buyers.

As it is not advantageous for a broker to hold a fixed income security, it puts the asset back on the market with higher rates, in order to be able to transfer it faster.

The secondary market’s opportunity is to buy fixed-income securities, with shorter maturities and a greater possibility of return. See the difference in yields

Imagine the following situation: you bought a new car, directly at the dealership, but then you had a financial problem and needed to put the vehicle up for sale. The dealership does not repurchase a car and, in the rush to recover the money, you are forced to lower the price of the car, still used, in order to sell it as quickly as possible to another buyer. in the world of investmentsthese transactions also happen.

Read too

The example of selling cars is quite common to explain the functioning of the secondary market for fixed income. In it, investors who cannot carry the purchased securities until the maturity date pass their investments on to other buyers.

See how much R$ 5 thousand invested in the Treasury Direct of the primary market yields.

“The secondary market is a consequence of the primary market, to meet the need to invest and divest from financial agents. If someone wants to get rid of a bond before it matures, he needs to find someone who wants to buy it; and this meeting takes place in the secondary market”, explains Ricardo Jorge, specialist in fixed income and partner at Quantzed, an analysis house and technology and education company for investors.

The exit of a fixed income security before the established deadline is not so interesting for the investor. This is because, by anticipating maturity, the owner of the paper suffers from the spread charged by the broker, a kind of fine for non-compliance with the contract. These amounts are passed on by the broker when placing the security back on the secondary market.

“For the brokerage it makes no sense to keep a CDB (Bankary deposit receipt) that is not yours, for example, in your treasury. That’s why it transfers the asset at higher rates, to be able to do it faster”, points out Jaqueline Benevides, fixed income analyst at TC Matrix.

And therein lies the opportunity of the secondary market: to buy fixed income securities, with shorter maturities and a higher return possibility. All this with a similar degree of risk, since those papers are the same as those of the primary market, says Benevides.

The request of E-Investorthe TC analyst made a simulation comparing the profitability of an investment of R$ 1 thousand in the Selic Treasureon a post-fixed title of the primary and secondary markets, according to the rates available at the brokers. Look:

Selic Treasure Primary Market Secondary Market 100% of CDI 118% of CDI 135% of CDI Profitability 13.65% 16.30% 18.85% end of 1 year

(252 days) BRL 1,136.50 BRL 1,162.97 BRL 1,188.54

*Source: Jaqueline Benevides, fixed income analyst at TC

In the primary market, investors can find rates of 118% of the CDI at brokerage firms maturing in 2026; in the secondary, not only the profitability is higher, but the maturities are shorter.

Find out which are the best fixed income investments with Selic at 13.75% per year.

“See how long the investor will have to hold their money in this primary market bond. When the Selic starts to drop, this title will no longer be so attractive, and even then it will only expire in 2026”, highlights Benevides. “In the secondary market, investors find rates of 130% of the CDI maturing in one year. As this asset has already been in the hands of another investor, its maturity is shorter and, therefore, the risk of being stuck in the asset for so long is lower”.

What are the risks?

Investment in the secondary market is carried out through brokerage firms and the papers are made available during the opening of the market together with the bonds of the primary. The number of options may vary according to the size and number of shareholders of the chosen financial institution.

Asset prices work on a mark-to-market basis, depending on the demand and supply of securities. Therefore, they may have greater volatility than bonds purchased directly from the issuer.

“The secondary market works as a parameter to see at what level the investor would exit if he wanted to have liquidity today – and it can be as beneficial as it is harmful. In a stress movement in the market, the investor can look at his position and see that he is not making money or even losing”, says Lucas Visconti, fixed income operator at RB Investimentos.

The other main risks depend, as with traditional fixed income, on the type of paper and issuer of the security. Before investing or making your asset available on the secondary market, investors need to pay attention to liquidity, which may vary along with the supply and demand for that investment.

In the case of private letters of credit, it is important to pay attention to the issuing institution’s ability to pay.

“Treasury Direct has a very low risk, both in terms of liquidity and credit, because if the investor decides to dispose of this investment, the National Treasury guarantees the repurchase of the security. Speaking of credit risk, when the issuer is the government, the investor has the sovereign guarantee”, explains Ricardo Jorge, from Quantzed.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better