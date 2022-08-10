It will fall! Reduction of fuel taxes is in the 2023 Budget

The government must send the proposed 2023 Budget to Congress by the end of this month. The reduction of federal taxes on fuel is scheduled for next year. In principle, the exemption of taxes on gasoline and diesel would end in December 2022.

The budget proposal must be sent to Congress on August 31. With the maintenance of the reduction of federal taxes on fuel, in one year, the cost should be R$ 55 billion.

2023 Budget

The measure is part of the electoral strategy of President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection. The federal taxes that were zeroed are PIS/Cofins and Cide.

The reduction includes gasoline, diesel oil and biofuels, in addition to cooking gas. Initially, the non-collection of taxes would end in December, but the plan has changed. At the pumps, the measure resulted in fall in the liter of fuel.

With the government’s decision, according to calculations made by the economic team, the zero tax on diesel will cost around R$ 19 billion in a year. In the case of gasoline, it will be something around R$ 36 billion.

The 2023 Budget proposal that will be sent to Congress provides that Aid Brasil will be worth R$ 400, that is, the current amount of R$ 600 would only be valid until December as determined through the PEC.

Despite this, President Jair Bolsonaro continues to say that he will maintain the value of the installments at R$ 600. To maintain the electoral speech, the text of the budget must indicate the amount of R$ 600, provided that some changes are made to the rules of the benefit.

With the entry of more families in the list of beneficiaries of the program, the demand for resources for the program should be R$ 160 billion in 2023, as this year it was R$ 90 billion.