Itaú (ITUB4): analysts highlight the solidity of margins, but attention to asset quality; stock closes up 2.6%

The results of Itaú (ITUB4) in the second quarter were above expectations by the market consensus and, in the face of a review of guidance, analysis houses are also revising their projections. After the release of the numbers, the analysts highlighted the bank’s better financial margins in relation to its competitors, but also made a reservation about the quality of the assets that supported this growth in segments such as credit cards and personal loans.

“The growth of the portfolio, combined with the increase in interest rates, benefited the margin with clients and led to a strong NII [receita com juros] of R$ 22.6 billion, above our estimate”, highlight the XP analysts. The house maintained a buy recommendation for ITUB4, after the result, with a target price of BRL 31.

Credit Suisse notes that Itaú outperformed its peers in the second quarter. The house says that the result points to an environment of strong net margins for the bank. “We find it interesting to see the bank’s ability to grow in quality retail credit,” says Credit’s analysis.

ITUB4 shares reacted well to the balance sheet, closing with gains of 2.61%, at R$ 25.90.

Although Itaú’s provisions have been revised in the guidance for 2022 (from BRL 25 billion to BRL 29 billion to BRL 28 billion to BRL 31 billion), analysts point out that the net risk cost remained unchanged.

Credit Suisse forecasts that Itaú will end the year with a managerial net income of R$31.1 billion. “We reiterate our assessment outperform (performance above the market average) for Itaú Unibanco, which remains a top pick, as well as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), says the analysis. The target house price for ITUB4 is R$30.

Goldman Sachs maintains a neutral valuation on the paper, with a target price of BRL 25. Itaú’s result in the second quarter was below the bank’s expectations – Goldman projected recurring net income of BRL 7.755 billion. Even so, analysts expect a positive reaction from the market to the revision of the guidance of the company.

In Goldman’s assessment, Itaú presented solid revenues, thanks to better net margins with clients. The bank followed the change of guidance financial institution and revised its projections. Now, Goldman Sachs expects Itaú to end 2022 with recurring net income between R$28.3 billion and R$35.7 billion and a return on equity between 19.3% and 23.9%.

JP Morgan classified as “impressive” the fact that Itaú was able to maintain net margins with the market in the positive territory, at R$ 650 million. Both Bradesco and Santander recorded losses in this balance sheet line.

“On the asset quality side, Itaú also fared better than its peers, with the 90-day default rate worsening by just 10 basis points,” the JP analysts wrote. The volume of renegotiations, in turn, was lower than that of its competitors.

However, JP Morgan says the growth in lending in risky products such as credit cards and personal loans could become a concern if there is not a slowdown.

JPMorgan is rated overweight (exposure above the market average) for ITUB4 and target price of R$ 25.24.

In Bradesco BBI’s assessment, the better financial margins with customers compensated for a higher risk cost. “On the downside, we highlight significant growth in provisioning costs in the face of a deterioration in asset quality for individuals,” the analysts wrote.

According to them, Itaú presented a “decent” quarter, with solid trends. The main highlight, for BBI, was the revision of the guidance of the company, which led the market to revise its expectations upwards. “However, we note that higher provisions could shine a yellow light on asset quality concerns, especially given the pace of growth in riskier lines,” the BBI report says.

The house maintains evaluation outperform for ITUB4, justifying that the paper is traded with valuation attractive, and has a target price of R$ 32 for the share.

