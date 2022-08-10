‘It’s getting more and more to the bottom’

Former player of roosterCicinho criticized the recent statements of the coach and the striker

O Atlético-MG face the palm trees this Wednesday (10), at 9:30 pm, with broadcast live on ESPN on Star+in search of a spot in the semifinals of CONMEBOL Libertadores. However, for a former player roostera passage is threatened by the recent posture of Cuca and Hulk.

during the program Arena SBT last Monday (8), the former right-back cicinho detonated the statements of the coach and the striker and stated that the speeches of both make it difficult to classify the alvinegro.

“Atlético-MG is increasingly going to the bottom of the well because Cuca made a statement saying that Palmeiras ‘has a knife and cheese in hand’ and that ‘the crowd may even get angry, but that’s the reality, Atlético-MG will come here, but Palmeiras is the favorite ‘” he began by saying.

“You take a trainer, already discredited, while you take the trainer of the Corinthians, who still believes and says that he will go there and fight. And you get the Hulk doing it there (sending a message to the players). So you already see that the cow went to the swamp. roosterI was rooting for you to be champion, but it’s hard“, he added.

As 2-2 draw in the first leg, whoever wins at Mineirão will guarantee a spot in the Libertadores semifinals. A new tie takes the dispute to penalties. The winner of Galo and Verdão will face whoever passes from Atletico-PR and students.