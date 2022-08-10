‘I’ve been out for 14 years, thank God’, says Mário Gomes about Globo

Actor Mário Gomes, 69, criticized the political stance of many of his colleagues in the artistic class. He stated that many media figures are against the government of Jair Bolsonaro, of whom he is a confessed supporter, just to ingratiate himself with TV Globo.

“I’ve been out of Globo for 14 years, thank God. I see my colleagues, poor people, sometimes being practically forced to support Globo”, declared Mário, in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabelo .

One of the famous that he mentioned by name in his review was the presenter Xuxa Meneghel. “Xuxa has no idea about anything! She talks about things, but she doesn’t know what is happening. She doesn’t know how bad a socialist government, with drug traffickers, etc. will be for her.”

Mário also got involved in the conflict between the brothers Bruno and Thiago Gagliasso, taking the second’s side. “His brother [Thiago] you have a clear head! It’s not tied to anything, so you can [falar o que pensa].”

“They are saying that Bolsonaro is a dictator. [Mas] Bolsonaro doesn’t do anything, they just scold him, stick their face in him, [até] in truth. That stab, he didn’t die because God didn’t want it”, added the actor.

In the sequence, he made reference to former president Lula, calling him by the pejorative nickname of “Nine Fingers” (nine fingers).

“Nine Fingers says it will hand over Brazil to China, that the ideal government for Brazil is China… The ideal government for Brazil is the Brazilian! Our color is green and yellow! Our color is not red !” he barked.