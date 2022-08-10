Jade Picon squanders beauty by posting video with different types of looks

Influencer Jade Picon posted a video on her social media in which she appeared with different styles of looks

This Tuesday, the 9th, Jade Picon (20) shared a trend on her Instagram by posting a video with different look styles.

The first style that Jade chose was the beach one, in which the influencer appeared lavishing beauty in a white bikini. In her second look, the former BBB appeared in gym clothes, a top and a skirt.

Jade still appeared with a little blue dress with a flower print and a pink leather bag. And the last look chosen by the BBB 22 participant consisted of a very wide black shirt, white shorts and a cap.

“I loved this trend, many other Jades in one”, wrote the actress of the next 9 pm soap, Crossingin the video caption.

The singer Pablo Vittar was present in the comments and praised all of Jade’s looks: “babe anyway”.

The influencer’s fans also loved the post! “Rocking as usual my diva”, commented a follower. And another fan commented: “What woman”.

Heavy training!

On the morning of the 9th, Jade shared her look that she went to train at the gym. Betting on the all-black style, the influencer wore a black top and leggings.

After heavy training, the former BBB showed the result by posting a selfie in the mirror showing off her six-pack.