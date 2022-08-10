Jade Picon squanders beauty by posting video with different types of looks

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 10 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Jade Picon squanders beauty by posting video with different types of looks 0 Views

Influencer Jade Picon posted a video on her social media in which she appeared with different styles of looks

This Tuesday, the 9th, Jade Picon (20) shared a trend on her Instagram by posting a video with different look styles.

The first style that Jade chose was the beach one, in which the influencer appeared lavishing beauty in a white bikini. In her second look, the former BBB appeared in gym clothes, a top and a skirt.

Jade still appeared with a little blue dress with a flower print and a pink leather bag. And the last look chosen by the BBB 22 participant consisted of a very wide black shirt, white shorts and a cap.

I loved this trend, many other Jades in one”, wrote the actress of the next 9 pm soap, Crossingin the video caption.

The singer Pablo Vittar was present in the comments and praised all of Jade’s looks: “babe anyway”.

The influencer’s fans also loved the post! “Rocking as usual my diva”, commented a follower. And another fan commented: “What woman”.

Heavy training!

On the morning of the 9th, Jade shared her look that she went to train at the gym. Betting on the all-black style, the influencer wore a black top and leggings.

After heavy training, the former BBB showed the result by posting a selfie in the mirror showing off her six-pack.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

What happened to Paula Fernandes? Singer speaks out about double bed requirement in dressing room

Paula Fernandes went public with her position on the accusations made by the advisor and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved