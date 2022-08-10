Janja and Michelle talk about religion and set fire to campaign

Women of the 2 main candidates made publications talking about God and religion and provoked comments on the networks

The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and Rosângela Silva, aka Janja, wife of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), made publications talking about God and religion and are provoking many comments on social media from political activists.

It all started when Michelle Bolsonaro gave prayers at Alvorada on July 31, 2022. Afterwards, the first lady gave a speech saying that demons would have taken over the Planalto in the past.

Michelle was criticized by politicians and opposition activists. Deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), for example, wrote in twitter that the Plateau was “consecrated to demons” since 2019, in reference to the arrival of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Presidency of the Republic.

Based on the criticism received for publicly vocalizing her faith, Michelle decided to respond and published a video on her Instagram profile in which Lula appears at an Umbanda ceremony, an African-based religion, and wrote: “That can right! I don’t talk about God”.

Once again, the first lady started to be criticized, as if she had made some criticism about Umbanda. Federal deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE) countered Michelle on Monday (Aug. twitter.

Here is the publication:

In reality, Michelle did not criticize, but wanted to suggest that there would be a weight and two measures in the repercussion of when a politician expresses his faith.

The most recent development was this Tuesday (Aug 9, 2022) when Janja responded indirectly to Michelle’s posts.

“God is synonymous with love, compassion and, above all, peace and respect.”wrote Lula’s wife. “It doesn’t matter what religion and what creed. My life and that of my husband have always been and will always be guided by these principles.”added Janja, without citing Michelle Bolsonaro.