Janja reacts to Michelle’s post about Lula at Umbanda ceremony

“God is love and respect”, says the PT’s wife. First lady shared a video of Lula and wrote: “That can right! I don’t talk about God”

The wife of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Rosângela Silva, known as Janja, used social media to respond, indirectly, to a post by Michelle Bolsonaro made about the PT on Instagram. the first lady shared a video of Lula during an umbanda ceremony and wrote: “That can right! I don’t talk about God”.

The video shared by Michelle was published by councilor Sonaira Fernandes (Republicans-SP), who said that “Lula has already given up his soul to win this election”. The first lady’s act comes after she was criticized by the opposition for saying that, for too long, the presidency was a place “consecrated to demons”. Earlier, Michelle was also criticized for holding a vigil at the Planalto Palace.

On Twitter, Janja said she learned what “God is synonymous with love, compassion and, above all, peace and respect”. “It doesn’t matter what religion and what creed. My life and that of my husband have always been and will always be guided by these principles.”, he wrote, without mentioning Michelle Bolsonaro.

Here is the publication:

The images of Lula receiving a popcorn bath in an Umbanda celebration were recorded during an event at the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, in Salvador, in August 2021. The act performed at the ceremony represents for religions of African origins the extraction of negative energies to purify the environment.

In a note, Lula’s adviser said that the former president respects religions and their freedom of worship and does not antagonize religious manifestations.

Watch the video in which the PT participates in the ritual (31s):