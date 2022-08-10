José Loreto poses with his daughter and declares himself to Rafa Kalimann

José Loreto enchants when he appears next to his daughter, Bella, and declares himself to his girlfriend Rafa Kalimann

The actor José Loretoex-husband of actress Débora Nascimento, shared with fans a beautiful sequence of photos next to her daughter. The artist is the father of a beautiful girl. Little Bella is the result of her old marriage with Débora. The former couple were together for around seven years, but the relationship ended shortly after their only child was born.

The actors have a good relationship and share in the care of the heiress. It’s no wonder that Loreto always shares with internet users several moments of leisure with his daughter and enchants everyone with the girl’s cuteness. Recently, José Loreto he took advantage of some free time he had from the recordings of the soap opera “Pantanal” and went to enjoy a beach with his daughter Bella.

The artist was photographed with his daughter and the former BBB and presenter Rafa Kalimann on Joatinga Beach, in the west of Rio de Janeiro. After rumors that the two were getting to know each other better, the actor and the presenter took up the romance.

The famous went together to the special event in celebration of the 80 years of Caetano Veloso, which took place on Sunday night (07), in the Marvelous City. Loreto shared with fans a beautiful photo at home and even declared himself to his beloved. “More than special night,” he wrote.

In the afternoon of this Monday (08), José Loreto enchanted internet users by publishing a beautiful photo album with her daughter Bella. In the images, the artist took the opportunity to celebrate, in advance, “Father’s Day” and posed with the heiress for an advertising campaign.

Father and daughter posed together in several moments of pure fun. In the beautiful images it is possible to see the drooling daddy all excited, while he teaches the girl to ride a skateboard on an outdoor walk. In the caption, the actor mentioned the joy of his father.

“For all parents, the young at heart”, wrote the artist who marked the brand’s profile. In the comments, fans of the actor were delighted with the beautiful rehearsal. “Very beautiful your rehearsal”, wrote a follower. Another netizen shot: “Father of millions”. And yet a third said: “It’s your copy.”

