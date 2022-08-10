José Loreto, the Tadeu of ‘Pantanal’, premieres a film with his ex, Débora Nascimento: see photos

The year was 2018. The new darling couple José Loreto, Tadeu from “Pantanal”, and Rafa Kalimann were far from successful. At the time, he was married to Débora Nascimento and, together with his then wife, he shot “Pacificado”, a film that arrives this Thursday, the 11th, in theaters.

In the story, Débora is Andrea, a chemical dependent who lives a problematic relationship with her daughter, Tati (Cassia Gil), the protagonist of the story. The introspective 13-year-old tries to connect with her father Jaca (Bukassa Kabengele) after he is released from prison, as Rio’s favelas are occupied by peacekeeping police. Loreto is Nelson, Jaca’s successor in the drug trade.

Débora Nascimento as Andrea in the movie “Pacificado” Photo: Reproduction

José Loreto in the movie “Pacificado” Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Andrea (Débora Nascimento) and Jaca (Bukassa Kabengele), in the film “Pacificado” Photo: Reproduction

The film has already been shown in festivals, including the São Paulo International Film Festival and the Rio Festival, both in 2019. And it was also awarded: Débora, for example, took the Best Actress category at the Aruanda Festival for her performance in ” Pacificado”, also in 2019. The feature is written and directed by Paxton Winters.

Loreto and Débora were together from 2012 to 2019 and are parents to Bela, who is currently 4 years old. Recently, in the promotion of the film, the two appeared together and stated that there is, yes, maturity after the end of a marriage.

Last weekend, Loreto and Rafa Kalimann took over their relationship, which started recently. Débora, on the other hand, has been single since she broke up with Marlon Teixeira, in June this year.