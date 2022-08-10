July IPCA records deflation of 0.68%, the highest since the beginning of the historical series







THE inflation measured by Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) registered a drop of 0.68% in July, the biggest deflation recorded since the beginning of the historical series of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE)in 1980. With this result, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 4.77% in the year and 10.07% in 12 months.

Deflation was driven by falls in prices of fuels and energy. the price of Gasoline fell 15.48% and that of ethanol, 11.38%. Gasoline, individually, contributed with the most intense negative impact among the 377 sub-items that make up the IPCA, with -1.04 percentage point (pp). In addition, there was also a drop in the price of vehicular gas, with -5.67%.

The only fuel with an increase in July was the diesel oil (4.59%), whose result was above the previous month (3.82%).

the group of transport (which contains fuel, among other items) fell by 4.51% compared to the previous month and had an impact of -1 pp on the July IPCA.

The only other group to experience deflation was Housing, which fell 1.05% compared to June and had an impact of 0.16 percentage point. The drop is related to the reduction in the price of residential electricity (-5.78%) after several states reduced the ICMS rate charged on electricity services. In addition, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved the Extraordinary Tariff Revisions of 10 distributors across the country, reducing tariffs as of July 13th.

Even with the indication that the worst is over for inflation, the BC last week raised the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage point, to 13.75%.

The drop in the IPCA in July was strongly influenced by the law that sets a ceiling on ICMS rates on the fuel, gas, energy, communications and public transport sectors. Its biggest impact, however, should be restricted to july.

This ensured that the Transport and Housing groups recorded decreases of 4.51% and 1.05% respectively in prices, the only ones with a negative variation in the index for the month. “Energy, in addition to ICMS, had PIS and Cofins reductions and tariff reductions. And, in the case of fuels, there is still the effect of the drop in prices promoted by Petrobras”, said the research manager, Pedro Kislanov. ) from August onwards, this effect should be residual. The ICMS drop should be concentrated in this July result.”

Felipe Sichel, partner and chief economist at Banco Modal, said in a note that he believed “that the inflationary scenario will remain benign for the month of August, given the gasoline price cut announced by Petrobras at the end of July”. However, “labor market dynamics and the new round of fiscal stimulus pose upside risks in the medium term.”

On the other hand, the biggest increase in the month came from the group Food and Beverages, with a strong weight in the consumer’s pocket, which advanced 1.30%, from 0.80% in June. The rise in food at home accelerated from 0.63% in June to 1.47% in July, and the biggest positive impact on the monthly index came from long-life milk, which rose 25.46%, due to the off-season and high production.

The diffusion index, which shows the spread of high prices among products, has been dropping, from 72% in May to 67% in June and 63% in July, according to the IBGE.

“The reading reinforces the view that the worst is behind us. As for the quality of inflation, we have seen the first signs of an improvement in general measures (cores and diffusion), but services inflation is still a source of concern in the medium term. , especially with the job market heating up”, evaluated Daniel Karp, economist at Santander Brasil.

In July, services inflation slowed to 0.80%, from 0.90% in the previous month, but it still accumulates a 12-month high of 8.87%, according to IBGE data.

Although the BC has said that it will assess the need for residual interest rate adjustments at its September meeting, most markets seem to believe that this cycle of monetary tightening has come to an end.

Market expectations for inflation this year have been decreasing thanks to easing in administered prices. But for 2023, the bills are rising as relief measures are unlikely to have lasting impacts.

The minutes of last week’s BC meeting, released this morning, also warn that the extension of temporary income support policies could raise country risk premiums and inflation expectations.

*With information from Reuters and Estadão Content