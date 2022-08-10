Jumpy, Juliana Paes dispenses with a bra in an explosive look – Famosos



08/08/2022 21:35

Juliana Paesactress, who scored in the first phase of the soap opera wetland, drew attention by dismissing the bra and appearing with the top of the bikini, with a black shorts. The famous was with many friends around.

‘Beautiful, loved and happy’vibrated Sabrina Sato. ‘What will be the name of the group on WhatsApp?’joked Julio Rocha. ‘s borarque que boron’joked Sheron Menezzesfired.

Recently, Juliana Paes went through a big headache with her ex-employee, who was unhappy, for allegedly having been fired by the actress.

‘Actress Juliana Paes’ press office reports that the accusation made by Ms. Adriana das Graas does not proceed. In the last month of July, the employee was actually terminated. Juliana and her family were always careful and respectful with the personal issues that Adriana went through during the period and this would never be the reason for the end of the contract’reads one of the excerpts of the statement.

